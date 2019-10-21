MSEDP, New York's #1 Technology Solutions Company, Launches Redesigned Website

DEER PARK, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, MSEDP launched a redesigned website, making it easier than ever for existing and potential customers to learn more about all of the various products and services they offer.

MSEDP offers an impressive array of products and services, including tech support, cloud services, network installation, network and system monitoring, virus removal, malware removal, business continuity planning, disaster recovery, WordPress design and hosting, custom web development, social media marketing, and digital marketing.

MSEDP is proud to partner with top technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Cisco, SonicWall, GoDaddy, HostGator, InMotion, Rackspace, WP Engine, VMware, ConnectWise, Datto, and Lexmark.

MSEDP President and CEO John A. Mannino said, "Small and medium businesses (SMB) with limited resources are struggling to compete. By leveraging the power of technology, SMBs can buy back time to focus on critical business innovation. Chatbots can take over customer service tasks; online project management software enables communication among remote team members; cloud-based accounting systems make it easier to produce invoices, e-mail them to customers, and keep track of revenue and expenses. By partnering with a managed service provider (MSP), organizations can reduce operational costs, conserve capital budget, and lower IT operating expenses."

For more information, please contact Steve Palopoli or Audra Fuchs-Broekhuisen at sales@msedp.com.

About MSEDP: Founded in 1973, MSEDP is New York's #1 Technical Support & Web Design Company. MSEDP offers technology solutions to small and medium businesses on Long Island and in the New York City metropolitan area. Their IT division is among the most experienced in the region. Their Web group empowers businesses by providing custom-designed websites, e-commerce, content management, search engine optimization (SEO), digital marketing, and 100% reliable web hosting.

