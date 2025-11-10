MSG Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Boosting Client Trust

Independent audit verifies MSG's adherence to the highest standards of data security, availability, and confidentiality, reinforcing their commitment to clients.

MAITLAND, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Services Group, Inc. (MSG), a leading Managed Service Provider MSP and Managed Security Service Provider MSSP, today announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification, a rigorous independent audit verifying the company's adherence to the highest standards of data security, availability, and confidentiality.

Mark Fugett, CEO and President of Managed Services Group, Inc. MSG's assessment reports capture key insights of your organization's IT compliance, enabling personalized solutions to address and meet business goals.

This milestone underscores MSG's ongoing commitment to providing secure, compliant, and reliable IT services—especially for clients operating in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and private equity. Visit www.msgroupsecure.com to schedule your 30-minute non-sales consultation.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification is more than a compliance checkbox, it's a reﬂection of our deep commitment to protecting sensitive data and supporting our clients' regulatory needs," said Mark Fugett, CEO and President of Managed Services Group, Inc. "We're proud to offer a level of assurance that aligns with the expectations of healthcare providers, financial institutions, and investment firms."

The certification reinforces MSG's role as a trusted partner to organizations facing heightened security and compliance pressures. In the wake of recent cyber incidents—such as the Florida healthcare nonprofits that collectively lost more than $3 million to hackers, according to Government Technology—SOC 2 Type 2 certification represents a tangible safeguard against the kinds of vulnerabilities that can disrupt operations, compromise data, and erode stakeholder confidence.

What this means for MSG's clients?

For clients in regulated industries, MSG's enhanced controls reduce exposure to breaches, ransomware, and unauthorized access, while also supporting compliance with key frameworks such as HIPAA, GLBA, and GDPR. These controls streamline vendor due diligence and third-party risk assessments, giving clients confidence that their IT systems meet the same stringent standards required of their own operations.

In the healthcare sector, MSG's secure infrastructure and verified internal controls protect electronic health records, patient portals, and clinical systems from unauthorized access—reinforcing safeguards for Protected Health Information (PHI) and reducing the risk of breaches and ransomware attacks.

For private equity firms, the certification demonstrates operational maturity and disciplined risk management—critical factors in protecting sensitive financial data, M&A communications, and portfolio company information. It also supports compliance with evolving regulatory requirements under the SEC, FINRA, and GDPR, giving investors and limited partners greater confidence in the security of their operations.

SOC 2 Type 2 certification is issued by independent auditors and evaluates the design and operational effectiveness of an organization's controls over an extended period of time, making it one of the most trusted benchmarks for service providers.

As Fugett noted, "Security isn't static, it's a discipline, and our clients can be confident that their systems and data are protected by a partner that meets—and continually exceeds—the industry's most rigorous standards."

Managed Services Group continues to invest in security, transparency, and operational excellence, helping clients navigate complex compliance landscapes with confidence.

For more information about Managed Services Group, Inc. please visit www.msgroupsecure.com.

