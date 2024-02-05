MSG ENTERTAINMENT NAMES MICHAEL GRAU EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE

News provided by

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

05 Feb, 2024, 16:15 ET

Grau to Become Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on April 1

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment") today announced that Michael Grau, a seasoned leader with nearly 40 years of experience, will join the company on February 12 as Executive Vice President, Finance. Following a transition period, Mr. Grau will also assume the responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer on April 1.

In this role, Mr. Grau will work closely with MSG Entertainment's executive management team to support the long-term direction of the Company. He will provide strategic financial insight on all facets of the business and oversee the Company's financial matters, including the financial planning and analysis, controllership, treasury, investor relations, tax, and procurement functions. Mr. Grau will report to MSG Entertainment's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James L. Dolan.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael to MSG Entertainment in this important role," said Mr. Dolan. "Michael was previously a key member of our Finance team at Cablevision, and he brings significant financial and operating experience to this role, which will prove valuable as we continue to advance the Company's key initiatives."

"MSG Entertainment is a leader in live entertainment, and I am honored by the opportunity to leverage my experience in this role," said Mr. Grau. "I look forward to working with the Company's management team, and the entire Finance department, to help ensure we continue to deliver excellence across our financial operations and drive business priorities."

Mr. Grau joins MSG Entertainment from Altice USA where he served as Chief Financial Officer. In this role he was responsible for all aspects of the Finance organization of the publicly traded cable communications company. Mr. Grau assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer in 2019 following a nearly 20-year career at Cablevision Systems Corporation, which was acquired by Altice in 2016. At Cablevision, Mr. Grau served in roles of increasing responsibility across his tenure, including leading the Corporate Finance department; planning and executing on key corporate strategies; and liaising with executive management and the Board of Directors on critical financial matters. Prior to joining Cablevision, Mr. Grau served in various leadership roles at Winstar Communications, a telecommunications company with broadband network operations in domestic and international markets. Mr. Grau began his career in finance as an auditor at Deloitte & Touche.

Mr. Grau received his B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance from Hofstra University.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

Contact:
MSG Entertainment: [email protected]

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Also from this source

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to Host Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to Host Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December...
MSG ENTERTAINMENT AND SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT NAME LAURA FRANCO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL

MSG ENTERTAINMENT AND SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT NAME LAURA FRANCO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment") and Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) today announced that Laura...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.