MSG SPORTS PUTS FANS FIRST AND BROKERS LAST WITH "FAN FIRST" INITIATIVE

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. ("MSG Sports") announced the continuation of its "Fan First" program for the 2024-2025 Knicks and Rangers seasons, which puts fans first and brokers last and allows the teams' fans exclusive access to the tickets they want at face value. For "Fan First" registrants, individual game tickets for the upcoming Rangers and Knicks seasons are on sale now.

Since the "Fan First" program launched in March 2023, approximately 100,000 Knicks and Rangers fans have signed up for early access to purchase their desired tickets. The goal of "Fan First" is to reach the loyal and verified Knicks and Rangers fanbases directly, preventing them from paying inflated prices for tickets on the secondary market and ensuring the legitimacy of their tickets.

"Knicks and Rangers fans deserve better than paying inflated ticket prices set by brokers on the secondary market," said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports. "We launched the 'Fan First' program to put our fans first and brokers last, ensuring our dedicated fans can access the tickets they want at face value, and we encourage all fans to sign up ahead of the upcoming seasons."

Fans can continue to apply for the "Fan First" program by visiting knicks.com/fanfirst and newyorkrangers.com/fanfirst for the Knicks and Rangers, respectively.

