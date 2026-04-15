MShape Beauty Ltd. Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement for Advanced Electromagnetic Body Sculpting Technologies

New strategic agreement strengthens MShape Beauty's presence and expands access to EMSHAPE® NEO and PERFECT SHAPE® NEO systems across the United States

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MShape Beauty Ltd., a leading global aesthetics device company, known for its innovative approaches and cutting-edge treatments, today announced that it has secured an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with the manufacturer of EMSHAPE® NEO and PERFECT SHAPE® NEO systems. Effective April 2026, MShape Beauty Ltd. will serve as the exclusive distributor throughout the United States for a full line of high-intensity focused electromagnetic body sculpting and pelvic therapy machines, as well as EMS facial lifting systems.

MShape Beauty electromagnetic body sculpting systems and EMStrong® pelvic therapy chair, including NEO series devices

This exclusivity significantly strengthens MShape Beauty's position in the U.S. market while expanding the availability of both EMSHAPE® NEO and PERFECT SHAPE® NEO systems. By leveraging MShape Beauty's growing network of service providers, the company aims to streamline access for doctors, medspas, fitness facilities, and wellness businesses, while enhancing overall customer support and delivery efficiency nationwide.

"This exclusive agreement marks an important step forward for MShape Beauty as we continue expanding our presence in the United States," said Matthew Axeload, CEO at MShape Beauty Ltd. "Our focus is on delivering powerful, reliable, and effective body sculpting and wellness solutions while supporting providers with the tools they need to grow."

For more information about the technology or to inquire about product availability, please visit https://mshapebeauty.com/ or contact the media representative below.

About EMSHAPE® NEO and PERFECT SHAPE® NEO

EMSHAPE® NEO and PERFECT SHAPE® NEO are designed to support non-invasive body sculpting, muscle toning, and wellness treatments through a dual-technology approach. These systems combine High-Intensity Concentrated Magnetic Muscle Training (HICMMT) with synchronized radio-frequency energy.

This technology enables:

Deep muscle contractions beyond voluntary exercise

Strengthening, toning and firming of muscle

Targeted heating to support fat reduction and skin tightening

Efficient treatment sessions designed for both performance and comfort

These platforms are widely used across aesthetic and wellness settings to deliver consistent, customizable treatments tailored to individual client needs.

About MShape Beauty Ltd.

MShape Beauty Ltd. is a leading global supplier of advanced non-invasive aesthetic and wellness equipment, specializing in body sculpting, muscle stimulation, and fat reduction technologies. With a growing international presence, the company provides high-end professional-grade systems designed to combine performance, efficiency, and reliability.

MShape Beauty supports its partners through comprehensive training, responsive customer service, and long-term technical support, helping clinics, medspas, and wellness providers scale their offerings with confidence.

SOURCE MShape Beauty