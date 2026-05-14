MShape Beauty Expands Portfolio with Powerful New EMShape® Neo Prime Body Sculpting Technology

New EMShape® Neo Prime system expands access to compact, high-intensity body sculpting technology across the United States

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MShape Beauty Ltd. is expanding its portfolio of cutting-edge body sculpting devices in the United States with the EMShape® Neo Prime, the world's strongest, most advanced desktop high-intensity electromagnetic body contouring device. MShape Beauty is a global leader in aesthetic and wellness technology, and the EMShape® Neo Prime series addresses the growing demand for non-surgical procedures that deliver simultaneous muscle building, fat reduction, and skin tightening. EMShape® Neo Prime offers both patients and providers a breakthrough hands-free, operator-independent solution that delivers visible results with unmatched comfort, speed, and ease of use, all in a more compact unit.

EMShape® Neo Prime compact body sculpting system featuring advanced HICMMT and radio frequency technology for muscle building, fat reduction, and skin tightening

EMShape Neo Prime

Powered by advanced HICMMT (high-intensity concentrated magnetic muscle training) technology as well as radio frequency, EMShape® Neo Prime allows providers who want to deliver top-of-line body contouring services that transcend the limitations of popular therapies such as cavitation and fat freezing, which only target fat and skin, the ability to do so with a more portable size device. EMShape® Neo Prime will be especially appealing for mobile spas and providers with smaller spaces. The device will undoubtedly also be very popular with consumers who choose to invest in their own machine to maintain and enhance treatment benefits from the comfort of home.

Experience the new era of body contouring with EMShape® Neo Prime. HICMMT technology doesn't just trim; it redefines, offering a bespoke, non-invasive way to build deep muscle mass and create a perfectly sculpted silhouette.

Just like the famous EMShape® Neo Plus, which can be found in medical spas and clinics around the globe, EMShape® Neo Prime allows providers to precisely target multiple body tissues, including muscle, subcutaneous fat, upper dermis, and lower dermis. It also features two unique energy delivery modes: Automated Preset Protocol (APP) Mode and Clinical Custom Setup (CCS) Mode. In APP Mode, EMShape® Neo Prime allows users to select from 5 distinct protocols to efficiently achieve their target goal, whether it be removing excess fat, maximizing athletic performance, building back muscle lost in the process of rapid weight loss, or overall body shaping and strengthening.

EMShape® Neo Prime is the world's only desktop electromagnetic body sculpting machine to deliver consecutive, densely packed electromagnetic pulses bidirectionally, doubling treatment efficiency. This innovation ensures a more comfortable, painless patient experience while accelerating treatment times and enhancing provider efficiency.

"EMShape® Neo Prime delivers precise, highly efficient muscle building, fat reduction, and skin tightening," says MShape Beauty lead clinical trainer Alvin Wang. "In our company's clinical studies on weight loss patients, I've seen consistent muscle mass increase, skin firming, contouring and reduction of stubborn fat pockets, all with minimal downtime – ideal for patients seeking non-invasive holistic body rejuvenation."

In addition to its ability to target various areas of the body, including the abdominals, waist, back, thighs, glutes, and arms, EMShape® Neo Prime has a patented, uniquely designed pelvic therapy cushion, which also uses HICMMT and radio frequency to strengthen the pelvic floor and solve issues like incontinence and sexual dysfunction. The cushion can be used as a standalone treatment or as part of a package, expanding treatment possibilities and revenue opportunities for practices.

Since introducing HICMMT technology in 2023, the manufacturer Rejuva Fresh Global's flagship innovation, the EMShape® series, has redefined the non-invasive body sculpting category. With nearly three years of relentless R&D and thousands of units installed worldwide, EMShape® stands as the global gold standard in body contouring solutions, delivering 15,000–100,000 deep muscle contractions per 30-minute session, depending on parameters selected. Wang also shared: "We are thrilled to introduce EMShape® Neo Prime and become an exclusive distributor, making our powerful yet comfortable, high-performance treatments more accessible than ever through our valued partnership with clinics around the world and reinforcing our leadership in shaping the future of medical aesthetics."

With the launch of EMShape® Neo Prime, MShape Beauty expands on the success of the manufacturer's other creations, such as Eris Lipo Cavitation and CaviTONE, in North America, and together, these devices create a powerful synergy for patients seeking comprehensive body contouring, tightening, lifting, and volumizing. When used together, EMShape® Neo and Eris® Lipo Cavitation amplify fat reduction, muscle toning, collagen production and skin tightening results. Likewise, providers can combine the manufacturer's other leading technologies such as Proteus-V RF Microneedling to further enhance tone and correct texture and pigmentation.

By combining clinical efficacy, comfort, and high power, EMShape® Neo sets a new benchmark in body sculpting technology. As demand for versatile muscle building, fat reduction, and skin tightening procedures continue to surge worldwide, EMShape® Neo Prime positions providers to meet this trend with a proven, patient-preferred solution. Providers receive a machine that boosts ROI with quicker treatments, a compact yet powerful design, and expanded treatment options, while patients enjoy immediate, long-lasting results that enhance overall health and well-being, beyond just appearance.

EMShape® Neo Prime is now available exclusively in the United States from MShape Beauty. For more information, visit https://mshapebeauty.com/ or connect with your MShape Beauty representative.

About MShape Beauty Ltd.

MShape Beauty Ltd. is a leading global supplier of advanced non-invasive aesthetic and wellness equipment, specializing in body sculpting, muscle stimulation, and fat reduction technologies. With a growing international presence, the company provides high-end professional-grade systems designed to combine performance, efficiency, and reliability.

MShape Beauty supports its partners through comprehensive training, responsive customer service, and long-term technical support, helping clinics, medspas, and wellness providers scale their offerings with confidence.

Media Contact: Clay Turner, [email protected], 917-768-6066

SOURCE MShape Beauty