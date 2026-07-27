MShape Beauty Unveils the EMShape® Neo RehabForm™ System: The Future of Body Sculpting and Functional Wellness

The Professional EMShape® Neo RehabForm™ System combines body contouring, muscle strengthening, pelvic floor therapy, and dedicated HFIMT pain relief in one versatile platform designed for aesthetics and clinical wellness.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MShape Beauty, a global leader in non-invasive aesthetic and wellness technology, is proud to announce the launch of the breakthrough EMShape® Neo RehabForm™ System. Expanding upon the incredible global success of the EMShape® platform, this advanced multifunction system enables practitioners to do significantly more with a single machine.

Professional EMShape® Neo RehabForm™ electromagnetic treatment system combining body contouring, pelvic floor therapy, and dedicated HFIMT pain relief technology.

Already renowned across the USA and worldwide for being a highly effective technology for muscle strengthening, toning, and building, the EMShape® system naturally tightens skin, burns fat, and boosts metabolism. Specifically, the EMShape® Neo Plus platform is immensely popular in weight loss clinics, physical therapy offices and aesthetic spas because it forces thousands of supramaximal muscle contractions in a single 30-minute session, mimicking the equivalent of several hours of intensive gym work.

Now, the EMShape® Neo RehabForm™ System brings unprecedented versatility to the industry with the addition of an Exclusive Pain Relief Mode. Powered by High-Frequency Intense Magnetic Therapy (HFIMT), this mode works to actively reduce muscle soreness and joint inflammation.

Key features and benefits of the EMShape® Neo RehabForm™ System include:

Total Versatility: Practitioners can operate multiple handles simultaneously or independently, treating everything from the abdomen and thighs to the calves and buttocks.

Practitioners can operate multiple handles simultaneously or independently, treating everything from the abdomen and thighs to the calves and buttocks. Pain Relief & Recovery: The newly integrated Pain Relief Mode allows clinics to offer targeted, non-invasive deep-layer pain management.

The newly integrated Pain Relief Mode allows clinics to offer targeted, non-invasive deep-layer pain management. Pelvic Floor Rejuvenation: The system comes equipped with a specialized pelvic floor training cushion, making it highly effective for postpartum recovery and core muscle repair.

The system comes equipped with a specialized pelvic floor training cushion, making it highly effective for postpartum recovery and core muscle repair. Unparalleled Clinic ROI: By combining aesthetic body contouring with physical wellness and pain rehabilitation, clinics can treat a wider demographic of clients, increasing both session values and overall revenue.

"We designed the RehabForm™ System to completely transcend the limitations of traditional body contouring," said Axeload Cai, CEO of MShape Beauty. "By giving practitioners the ability to simultaneously build muscle, reduce fat, tighten skin, and relieve chronic pain, we are equipping clinics with a truly comprehensive tool that keeps clients coming back because the system helps them look and feel great."

The EMShape® Neo RehabForm™ System is built with uncompromising clinical-grade performance and energy stability, ensuring maximum durability for busy clinics.

For more information about the new EMShape® Neo RehabForm™ System, to request a quote, or to view product specifications, visit the official MShape Beauty website.

About MShape Beauty Ltd.

MShape Beauty Ltd. is a leading global supplier of advanced non-invasive aesthetic and wellness equipment. Specializing in body sculpting, muscle stimulation, and fat reduction technologies, MShape Beauty provides high-end professional-grade systems that combine performance, efficiency, and reliability to clinics and medspas worldwide.

SOURCE MShape Beauty