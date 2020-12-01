MSI Announces New Executive Promotions and Hires

Naomi Corrie, a 20-year veteran of the IT operations industry, was promoted from Director of Account Management and Customer Care to Vice President of Delivery. In her new role, Corrie is responsible for driving customer satisfaction throughout the customer lifecycle for higher client retention, success, and growth.

Also focused on improving the customer experience, David Charland was promoted from Director of Product Management to Vice President of Product Management. In this role, Charland is responsible for guiding the success of MSI's products, including roadmap planning and execution.

Returning to MSI is Ben Felda, the Director of Web Development. In 2012, Felda joined MSI as a Web Developer and now is leading the Development team to build intuitive, efficiency-driving applications for field service excellence. Felda has more than two decades of software development experience and specializes in user experience design and agile software methodologies.

"These new team members and internal promotions reflect MSI's commitment to excellence," said Geoff Surkamer, Chief Executive Officer at MSI. "We have built a high performing team that requires we recruit, retain, and recognize individuals for their leadership and contributions. They're passionate team players who consistently develop new strategies that exceed clients' expectations while growing our business."

About MSI Data

MSI has developed a SaaS platform spanning enterprise, scheduling, and mobility that world class service organizations rely on to automate repair, preventive maintenance, inspections, installations, scheduling, service agreements, parts, assets, and other critical field-driven business processes. MSI replaces paper, spreadsheets, and other disconnected business processes with highly efficient, end-to-end processes through the combination of mobile technology for field workers and ERP integration. MSI cloud-based field workforce automation software is easy to acquire, easy to deploy, and delivers rapid return on investment. For more information, visit msidata.com .

Contact: Loni Luna, 262-241-7800

SOURCE MSI Data Inc.

Related Links

https://www.msidata.com

