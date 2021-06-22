MSI Announces New Service Program for Client Field Testing
Customer Advocate Field Agents will systematically test client service portals to enhance Customer Acquisition and Retention competitiveness in target markets and industries.
Jun 22, 2021, 09:00 ET
PHOENIX, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI Management and Consulting Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the introduction of their new Customer Advocate Field Testing Service. This innovative program is designed to provide clients with in-depth information on internal performance and competitiveness vs. others in their industry. Comprehensive data will be provided on the Customer Experience in areas including:
- Internet Booking & Sales
- Customer Service unit calls
- POS Outlets
- Lost / Damaged Articles Handling
Bruce Maxwell, Managing Director of MSI, remarked: "As an organization, we are dedicated to assisting our clients with acquiring the best tools for Effective Customer Acquisition, Enhanced Maintenance, and Improved Retention. We are very pleased to add this service to our portfolio, as we are confident that the insights provided will enhance our clients' abilities to compete more effectively, both regionally and internationally."
For further inquiries, please contact:
Elise Christensen - 480-360-1177 ext 133
[email protected]
