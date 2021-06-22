MSI Announces New Service Program for Client Field Testing

PHOENIX, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI Management and Consulting Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the introduction of their new Customer Advocate Field Testing Service. This innovative program is designed to provide clients with in-depth information on internal performance and competitiveness vs. others in their industry. Comprehensive data will be provided on the Customer Experience in areas including:

Internet Booking & Sales

Customer Service unit calls

POS Outlets

Lost / Damaged Articles Handling

Bruce Maxwell, Managing Director of MSI, remarked: "As an organization, we are dedicated to assisting our clients with acquiring the best tools for Effective Customer Acquisition, Enhanced Maintenance, and Improved Retention. We are very pleased to add this service to our portfolio, as we are confident that the insights provided will enhance our clients' abilities to compete more effectively, both regionally and internationally."

For further inquiries, please contact:

Elise Christensen - 480-360-1177 ext 133

[email protected]

Related Files

MSIlogo_final.jpg

Related Images

msi-logo.jpg

MSI Logo



SOURCE MSI Management and Consulting Services