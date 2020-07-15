MSI Announces Service Pro Business Intelligence: Harnessing the Power of Data for Field Service Operations

"Field service organizations are dynamic, fast-moving teams who have long suffered with inadequate reporting tools," said Geoff Surkamer, CEO of MSI. "With Service Pro BI, companies now have the advanced technology they need to make informed business decisions. They're able to transform operational data in Service Pro into actionable business intelligence to drive field service opportunities, optics, and optimization."

With no-coding-required data visualization tools, Service Pro BI allows users to track critical service KPIs, boost technician efficiency, and identify potential problems before they impact customers. Service Pro BI provides organizations with unlimited visualizations within Service Pro for each functional area, such as appointments, equipment, orders, and service technicians.

Unlike a basic report wizard that only analyzes historical data, Service Pro BI uses both historical and current data, so users can get a complete view of their service operations. Then users can choose from 19 available visualization types, including bar charts, funnel charts, pie charts, and more. Using Service Pro BI, users can view detailed data, such as a single work order and individual technician performance.

Having consulted with hundreds of field service businesses, MSI developed standard dashboards in Service Pro BI to provide companies with vital field service insights. This means on day one of using Service Pro BI users can gain insights to drive profitability throughout their service operations.

"Service Pro BI allows users to interact with and visualize their field service data," said David Charland, MSI's vice president of product management. "This can transform business decisions through KPI monitoring, exception reporting, sales forecasts, and much more."

About MSI Data

MSI has developed a SaaS platform spanning enterprise, scheduling, and mobility that service organizations rely on to automate preventive maintenance, inspections, installations, scheduling, and other field-driven processes. MSI replaces paper and spreadsheets with highly efficient, end-to-end processes through mobile technology for field workers and ERP integration. MSI cloud-based field workforce automation software is easy to acquire and delivers rapid return on investment. For more information, visit msidata.com.

