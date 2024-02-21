MSI Automate Excites Industry with Showcase at MODEX 2024 and In-Booth Happy Hour Celebration

MSI Automate

21 Feb, 2024, 12:45 ET

MSI Automate debuts at MODEX 2024, showcasing automation solutions for supply chains. Visit booth B824 and join our happy hour on March 11th and 12th.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI Automate, a leading provider of cutting-edge automation solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in MODEX 2024, the premier trade show for supply chain, manufacturing, and distribution industries. MODEX offers an unparalleled platform for industry leaders to explore the latest innovations and trends shaping the future of logistics and supply chain.

As a key exhibitor at MODEX, MSI Automate will showcase its groundbreaking automation technologies designed to revolutionize warehouse operations, enhance efficiency, and drive business growth. Attendees can visit booth B824 to experience live demonstrations of MSI Automate's state-of-the-art software solutions and engage with the company's team of experts to learn how automation can streamline their operations.

In addition to the exhibition, MSI Automate is excited to host a special 2-day happy hour celebration right in its booth. On March 11th and March 12th, starting at 3pm, attendees are invited to join the MSI Automate team for drinks, refreshments, and networking opportunities. This festive event will mark the official launch of MSI Automate and provide attendees with a unique opportunity to connect with industry peers and celebrate the future of automation together.

"We're thrilled to participate in MODEX 2024 and showcase our innovative automation solutions to industry professionals," said Kenny De Angelis, President at MSI Automate. "Our in-booth happy hour is a chance for us to not only celebrate the launch of MSI Automate but also connect with our valued partners and customers in a relaxed and enjoyable setting."

MODEX attendees are encouraged to visit booth B824 to discover how MSI Automate is transforming the future of warehouse automation and to join the celebration at the in-booth happy hour.

To RSVP and/or book a meeting in the MSI Automate booth, visit

https://msi-automate.com/modex-2024/

About MSI Automate

MSI Automate is a leading provider of cutting-edge automation solutions for the supply chain, manufacturing, and distribution industries. With a focus on innovation and excellence, MSI Automate designs and implements state-of-the-art automation technologies to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive business success.

Press Contact:

Jill Sambol
(562) 623-3000
http://www.msi-automate.com

SOURCE MSI Automate

