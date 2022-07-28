MSI Data is now available on Sage Marketplace

MILWAUKEE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI Data is pleased to announce the listing of our SaaS solution, Service Pro by MSI Data, on the Sage Marketplace.

MSI Data has been working diligently with Sage since 2012 to continue to invest in its leading field service platform, Service Pro, and its integration to support mutual clients. Users or visitors to the Sage marketplace are now able to search "field service", or other related industries to find Service Pro for Sage 100 by MSI.

"We are excited to list Service Pro on the Sage Marketplace. There are not many options in the Sage field service space that offer as robust of a solution as Service Pro. This will be a great way to connect with Sage field service users and show them how we can complement their organization and enhance their existing processes." - Trevor Luebe, Partner Manager at MSI Data.

"We are thankful for the mutual investment from Sage over the years. We look forward to continuing this partnership and investing in growing our ability to service and support Sage 100 ERP & field service users." - Andrew Knox, VP of Sales and Marketing at MSI Data.

Use the link here to view Service Pro by MSI on the Sage Marketplace.

About MSI: Located in Milwaukee, WI. Service Pro by MSI helps companies drive greater profitability for work orders in the equipment-centric field service industry. Visit https://www.msidata.com/ to learn more.

Press Contact:

Trevor Luebe, [email protected]

SOURCE MSI Data