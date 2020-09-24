MSI Elevates Field Service Satisfaction with Service Pro Customer Experience

"Modern customers expect immediate communications and on-demand access to their service history," said Geoff Surkamer, CEO of MSI, "But manual, paper-based processes limit service organizations' ability to provide the high-quality experience customers want. With Service Pro Customer Experience, field service organizations now have the ability to grow their customer relationships with self-service tools, automated appointment updates by email and text, and 24/7 access to their service history."

Today's customers expect more. That's because field service is being compared not to other field service providers, but to the best service experience customers have ever had. High-quality features that customers used to pay a premium for, such as online self-service and text notifications, are now considered standard options.

"In a world of abundant convenience, service providers that don't offer tools to make it easy to do business with them will be left in the dust," said David Charland, MSI's vice president of product management. "At MSI, we recognize the importance of creating customer experiences that one-up the competition."

That's why MSI is launching Service Pro Customer Experience , an add-on option to Service Pro, MSI's end-to-end field service management solution. Service Pro Customer Experience combines two powerful features for field service customers: Service Pro Customer Portal and Service Pro Tech Tracker.

With the Service Pro Customer Portal, field service customers have on-demand access to all the service information they need, without tying up the field service company's customer service phone line.

Field service customers using the Service Pro Customer Portal can independently request service, keep track of upcoming appointments, and view and download service history and inspection reports.

Service Pro Tech Tracker offers field service customers to-the-minute updates on technician arrival time with automated text and email communications. When the field technician is on the way to the appointment, the service customer receives an automated email or SMS message, which includes the technician's name, appointment address, and access to a live status page, where the customer can track the technician's progress in real time.

About MSI Data

MSI has developed a SaaS platform spanning enterprise, scheduling, and mobility that world class service organizations rely on to automate repair, preventive maintenance, inspections, installations, scheduling, service agreements, parts, assets, and other critical field-driven business processes. MSI replaces paper, spreadsheets, and other disconnected business processes with highly efficient, end-to-end processes through the combination of mobile technology for field workers and ERP integration. MSI cloud-based field workforce automation software is easy to acquire, easy to deploy, and delivers rapid return on investment. For more information, visit msidata.com .

