MSI Enters Business PC Market with New Summit Series: Featuring 11th Gen Intel® Processor to Boost Productivity and Performance

The lineup also features PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0 and bilateral noise reduction for mics and speakers, helping reduce ambient noise during video calls. Users can also pair their laptop with Intel iRIS X e graphics, boasting speeds three times faster than standard integrated graphics.

"This bold new direction is a major milestone for MSI, as we're traditionally known as a high-performance gaming brand," said Derek Chen, MSI's Notebook Division-Global Sales and Marketing Director. "2020 has been full of challenges but they also come with new opportunities. Today we are proud to introduce our first ever line of business and productivity laptops with features to address the needs of our changing workforce."

"We chose the name 'Summit' because it embodies a meeting of leaders, the pinnacle of capability and perseverance," said Henri Chen, MSI's Notebook Division Chief Design Officer. "Its visual profile is informed by minimalist and modern design philosophies and is intended to appeal to the unique tastes of today's business professionals. Our new logo takes a similar approach, with sharp, straight lines and characters that represent the look and feel of the line."

Summit Series

The Summit Series is available in two models: Summit E Series ( Summit E14 , Summit E15 ) and Summit B Series ( Summit B14 , Summit B15 ).

Both feature a slim, aluminium chassis with military-grade durability and AI noise cancellation to automatically eliminate background noise during virtual meetings. The Series includes facial recognition, fingerprint reader, SD card lock and TPM 2.0, providing enterprise-grade security spanning hardware and software even while not in the office.

Summit B Series sets itself apart by combining 10+ hours of battery life in an ultra-portable form-factor and the option to include Intel iRIS Xe, the most powerful integrated Intel graphics ever.

Summit E Series includes a touchscreen display with multi-touch support and comes in an additional wide range of dedicated graphics and includes an infrared camera that supports Windows Hello facial recognition.

The versatile Summit E13 boasts a 360-degree flip display to use as a tablet or easily share projects with teams. It accommodates unique work styles, especially when multitasking while working from home.

Modern & Prestige Series

MSI's sleek Prestige and Modern Series laptops were also updated with the new logo and are now available in chic, contemporary colors. Built for everyday business use, the versatile lines combine value with high functionality. MSI also debuted the Prestige 14 Evo , one of the first laptops to be certified on the Intel Evo™ platform. Its impressively strong WiFi connection, instant wake function, quick login, responsiveness and long battery life make it the ideal portable companion for getting work done and staying efficient throughout the day.

Stealth 15M

MSI also announced a new addition to its popular gaming lineup: Stealth 15M , currently the world's thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in its class. It's also one of the few gaming laptops to support advanced PCIe Gen 4 and Thunderbolt 4 for 1.5x faster data loading speed. Designed for gaming on the go, Stealth 15M weighs only 3.92 lbs and is encased in an all-aluminum chassis measuring only 0.63 inches. It also packs an 11th Gen Intel processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 2060/GTX 1660 Ti for a powerful gaming experience.

Stealth 15M will be available at online retailers beginning in October starting at $1549.

MSI's "Business & Productivity" lineup will be available at online retailers beginning in October.

Model SUMMIT E15 SUMMIT E14 SUMMIT B15 SUMMIT B14 Processor 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX1650Ti GDDR6 4GB with Max-Q design Intel iRIS Xe Graphics Operating System Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro for Business Display 15.6" UHD 4K 60Hz, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-level display with thin bezel design or 15.6" FHD Touchscreen, NTSC 72%, IPS-level display with thin bezel design (10-points multi-touch) or 15.6" FHD 60Hz, NTSC 72%, IPS-level display with thin bezel design 14" UHD 4K 60Hz, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-level display with thin bezel design or 14" FHD Touchscreen, NTSC 72%, IPS-level display with thin bezel design (10-points multi-touch) or 14" FHD 60Hz, NTSC 72%, IPS-level display with thin bezel design 15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 72%NTSC,



or



15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 45%NTSC 14" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 72%NTSC, or 14" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 45%NTSC Storage 1x M.2 2280 SSD (NVMe PCIe Gen4x4) (Max, up to 2TB) 1x M.2 2280 SSD (NVMe PCIe Gen4x4) (Max, up to 2TB) 1x M.2 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 / SATA), 1x M.2 SSD PCIe Gen4x4 1x M.2 2280 SSD (NVMe PCIe Gen4x4) (Max, up to 2TB) Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Security TPM 2.0, Fingerprint Reader (support Fido 2) Webcam IR HD type ([email protected]) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0), 2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2, 1x HDMI([email protected]), 1x Micro SD Card Reader(UHS-III), 1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack 2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0), 1x Type-A USB2.0, 1x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS-III), 1x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack 1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),



2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1, 1x HDMI([email protected]), 1x Micro SD Card Reader,



1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in 1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),

2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1, 1x HDMI([email protected]), 1x Micro SD Card Reader,

1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in Dimension 14.05 inches (W) x 9.2 inches(D) x 0.67 inches (H) / 3.94lbs 12.56 inches (W) x 8.62 inches(D) x 0.63inches (H) / 2.95lbs 14.05 inches (W) x 9.2 inches(D) x 0.67 inches (H) / 3.52lbs 12.56 inches (W) x 215mm(D) x 0.67 inches (H) / 2.86lbs

Model Prestige 15 Prestige 14 Prestige 14 Evo Processor Up tp 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB with Max-Q design Intel iRIS Xe Graphics Display 15.6" UHD 4K 60Hz, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-level display with thin bezel design (True Pixel, Delta E<2) or 15.6" FHD 60Hz, NTSC 72%, IPS-level display with thin bezel design 14" UHD 4K 60Hz, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-level display with thin bezel design (True Pixel, Delta E<2)



or



14" FHD 60Hz, NTSC 72%, IPS-level display with thin bezel design 14" FHD 60Hz, 100%s RGB, IPS-level display with thin bezel design Storage 1x M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 1x M.2 SSD PCIe Gen4x4 1x M.2 2280 SSD (NVMe PCIe Gen4x4) (Max, up to 2TB) Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0), 2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2, 1x HDMI([email protected]), 1x Micro SD Card Reader(UHS-III), 1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack 2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),



1x Type-A USB2.0,



1x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS-III),



1x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack Dimension 14.05inches (W) x 9.2inches(D) x 0.67 inches (H) / 3.63lbs 12.56inches (W) x 8.46inches(D) x 0.63 inches(H) / 2.84lbs

Model Modern 15 Modern 14 Processor Up tp 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450



or



Intel iRIS Xe Graphic Display 15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 72%NTSC, close to 100% sRGB, support True Color or 15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 45%NTSC 14" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 72%NTSC, close to 100% sRGB, support True Color



or



14" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 45%NTSC Storage 1x M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 1x M.2 SSD PCIe Gen4x4 1x M.2 2280 SSD (NVMe PCIe Gen4x4) (Max, up to 2TB) Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0), 3x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1, 1x HDMI([email protected]), 1x Micro SD Card Reader, 1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in 1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),



2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1,



1x HDMI([email protected]), 1x Micro SD Card Reader,



1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Dimension 14.05 inches (W) x9.2 inches(D) x 0.67 inches (H) / 3.52lbs 12.56 inches (W) x 8.67 inches(D) x x 0.67 inches (H) / 2.86lbs

Model Stealth 15M Processor Up tp 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics UP to GeForce® RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GDDR6 Display Up to 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (PD charging/DP1.4a/USB 4.0) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1x HDMI([email protected]), 1x Micro SD Card Reader, 1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in Keyboard RGB backlit gaming keyboard Dimension 14.09 inches(W) x 9.76 inches (D) x 0.63 inches (H)/ 3.92lbs

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, business, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://us.msi.com.

