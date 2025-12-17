MSI expands Chicken Salad Chick to Wichita, Kansas

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meauxmentum Strategies & Investments (MSI), a leading restaurant development and premier shared services management company, announced today the strategic expansion of its Chicken Salad Chick portfolio, focusing significant development on the Wichita, Kansas market. This move strengthens MSI's position as one of the brand's fastest-growing franchise groups and deepens its commitment to bringing the beloved fast-casual concept to new communities across the Midwest.

Chicken Salad Chick, known for its made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, and warm hospitality, has quickly become a favorite in the Southeast and beyond. With its planned growth in Wichita, MSI will continue to advance its purpose to spread joy, create opportunities, and enrich lives, building on its success across Texas, Oklahoma, and Indiana.

"Wichita presents an exceptional opportunity for the expansion of Chicken Salad Chick," said Troy Morrison, CEO of Meauxmentum Strategies & Investments. "Our first Wichita location at 10240 West 29th St N Ste. 102 is set for a Grand Opening on Tuesday, December 16th, starting at 9:30 AM CST, and we plan to follow that quickly with additional restaurants in the area with a location in Derby opening in March 2026. Our portfolio also includes established brands such as Taco Bell and Wingstop, reinforcing our strong presence in the market. The city remains a premier market for our restaurant brands' ongoing development and success, highlighting its strategic importance in our growth plans."

The expansion reflects MSI's ongoing strategy of targeted market development with Chicken Salad Chick. The group has driven significant growth through new store openings and acquisitions, consistently delivering strong operational performance while supporting local communities through initiatives that support nonprofit organizations and schools.

MSI will expand the brand's presence across its new Wichita locations with updated catering offerings, community partnerships, and loyalty program engagement, ensuring that Chicken Salad Chick remains a go-to destination for families, workplaces, and social gatherings.

For more information about Chicken Salad Chick in Wichita, Kansas

About Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI) is the shared services company of franchisee groups North Texas Bells, LLC, North Texas Wings, LLC, Memphis Wings Operations, LLC, Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC, Austin Chicks, LLC, Dallas Chicks, LLC, Oklahoma Chicks, LLC, and Indy Chicks, LLC. MSI is committed to its mission statement, "Be Consistently Best on the Block in everything we do." The company has grown to over 132 locations across eight states. See Meauxsi.com for additional information.

