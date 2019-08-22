MSi Expands Leadership Team, Naming Cybersecurity Veteran Don Ward as SVP Of Global Services to Further Support Growing Customer Base

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, Inc. (MSi), an industry-leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity company, announced the appointment of Don Ward to the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Global Services. Don will lead all aspects of Mission Secure's client delivery including MSi Platform deployment and support, cyber advisory services, cyber risk assessments and ongoing client experience management.

MSi appoints Don Ward as SVP of Global Services to further support growing customer base

In addition to leading MSi's global services department, Don contributes a wealth of technology leadership experience with more than 20 years in cybersecurity, IT and data networking. He's built, grown and led service departments in early-stage, high-growth and Fortune 50 technology companies, expertly blending technical, account management, client development and executive leadership skills.

"We are excited for Don to join Mission Secure, adding his growth-stage cybersecurity, customer service and business leadership and expertise to the team," said David Drescher, CEO and co-founder of Mission Secure. "We've experienced exponential growth this year. Don's leadership will ensure we continue delivering the best industrial control system cybersecurity technology and unparalleled customer experiences to our rapidly expanding military and commercial customer base."

Don's held various senior management and business development roles at high-growth technology companies as well as industry leaders like HP and Cisco Systems. Earlier in his career, Don built and led the global services team at TippingPoint from pre-revenue through their high-growth years and served on the senior leadership team during the TippingPoint acquisition by 3Com (now owned by HP). At TippingPoint, Don was the Director of Systems Engineering, VP of Sales and Marketing and Senior Director/VP of Technical Field Operations.

Don is based out of Mission Secure's Houston office, joining past TippingPoint Head of Product, Paul Arceneaux, who serves as MSi's Vice President of Product Development. "We're excited to have Don and Paul with us at Mission Secure," comments Daniel Park, CTO and co-founder of Mission Secure. "At TippingPoint, they transformed an early-stage cybersecurity intrusion prevention solution into a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity industry leader at 3Com, and later at HP. As Mission Secure continues its rapid growth leading the industrial control system market, Don and Paul's experiences and expertise will ensure the company continues executing the mission of helping our customers be better prepared for and protected against cyber attacks."

Mission Secure's patented MSi Platform provides a plug-and-play hardware-software solution that protects the world's most critical industrial assets against cyber attacks and disruptions. From Level 0 field devices to controllers and HMIs, components are monitored from a single, easy-to-use platform. Learn more about the MSi Platform.

About Mission Secure, Inc.

Mission Secure is a leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity company providing the patented MSi Platform and cyber advisory services to help protect clients in energy, defense, transportation, maritime and critical infrastructure from cyber attacks. We help clients understand their most critical OT cyber vulnerabilities through a technology-based OT cyber assessment offering. Our security design services create a protective cyber architecture to mitigate cyber risks and the MSi Platform provides visibility and protection for our client's important operations. The company is venture-backed by leading energy investors with offices in Charlottesville, Virginia serving the U.S. military, and Houston, Texas for industrial clients.

Learn more at www.missionsecure.com.

