MSI Partners with PaySimple for Mobile Field Service Payment Management

The partnership creates new capabilities for MSI to offer to field service teams using its leading cloud and mobile applications. PaySimple further helps those companies empower their technicians to collect payments directly from customers while on site, eliminate costly and inefficient manual billing processes, and speed up their service-to-cash cycle.

"PaySimple is a clear leader in efficient and secure on-site payment collection to positively impact the customer experience while streamlining the entire billing process," said Geoff Surkamer, CEO of MSI. "MSI is excited to add PaySimple to the Service Pro platform, enabling thousands of field service appointments to exceed expectations with a real-time experience for the service customer."

Reducing the length of time between a technician completing a job and accounting receiving payment for that job is one of the top metrics of operational efficiency. Service-to-cash is also a key predictor of success for service companies. Long service-to-cash cycles tie up excessive amounts of cash for working capital.

By enabling technicians to collect payments in the field, Service Pro Payments provides service companies with a fast, secure payment workflow to speed up the service-to-cash cycle. Service Pro Payments enables field personnel to present customers with a summary of services performed and pricing, and then take a cash, check, electronic check, ACH, or credit card payment immediately following a service appointment.

"We're pleased to partner with MSI to provide real-time payments for field service organizations," said David Sharp, President at PaySimple. "With Service Pro Payments, field service providers now have the opportunity to not only meet customer demand, but also take advantage of the many benefits of on-site payments, including providing a safe, secure payment experience for their customers."

PaySimple is the leading payments management solution for service-based businesses, powering the cashflow of over 17,000 companies in the United States. PaySimple partners with businesses to drive growth with flexible payment and billing solutions and personalized customer service to suit their unique and varied needs. For more information, visit paysimple.com .

MSI has developed a SaaS platform spanning enterprise, scheduling, and mobility that world class service organizations rely on to automate repair, preventive maintenance, inspections, installations, scheduling, service agreements, parts, assets, and other critical field-driven business processes. MSI replaces paper, spreadsheets, and other disconnected business processes with highly efficient, end-to-end processes through the combination of mobile technology for field workers and ERP integration. MSI cloud-based field workforce automation software is easy to acquire, easy to deploy, and delivers rapid return on investment. For more information, visit msidata.com .

