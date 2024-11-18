MSI Powers AI & HPC at SC24 with NVIDIA MGX™ AI Servers and Intel® Xeon® 6 DC-MHS Server Solutions

ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading global provider of high-performance server solutions, unveiled its AI server based on the NVIDIA MGX™ architecture and DC-MHS server lineup powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors at Supercomputing 2024 (SC24) from November 19-21 at booth 3655. Purpose-built to maximize compute density, energy efficiency, and modular flexibility, MSI's latest offerings are designed to handle the intensive demands of AI, HPC, and data-heavy applications. With Intel Xeon 6 DC-MHS servers built on flexible DC-MHS architecture, MSI delivers scalable performance and resilience needed for data centers to stay ahead of evolving HPC demands.

MSI Powers AI & HPC at SC24 with NVIDIA MGX™ AI Server and Intel® Xeon® 6 DC-MHS Server Solutions

According to Danny Hsu, General Manager of MSI's Enterprise Platform Solutions, "MSI's latest innovations mark a significant leap in computational power and efficiency, enabling organizations to maximize performance, adapt seamlessly to evolving needs, and drive efficiency, building a robust foundation for future growth in high-performance computing."

NVIDIA MGX Server for Next-Gen AI

Purpose-built for the high demands of AI, MSI's CG480-S5063 AI server based on the MGX architecture combines dual Intel Xeon 6 processors and 8 FHFL dual width GPU slots, supporting the powerful NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs to handle massive parallel processing for AI, LLM, and data analytics workloads. Its 32 DDR5 DIMM slots and 20 PCIe 5.0 E1.S NVMe bays provide high throughput for data-intensive applications, while PCIe 5.0 x16 slots enable flexible and high-speed network integration. This 4U server delivers the performance and scalability needed for AI environments focused on maximizing computational efficiency and scalability.

Intel Xeon 6 DC-MHS Servers Solutions for HPC Data Centers

MSI's Intel Xeon 6 processor-based DC-MHS servers and server motherboards bring unmatched scalability and flexibility to high-performance data center and HPC environments. With Intel Xeon 6 processors featuring P-cores for peak performance and E-cores for energy-efficient tasks under demanding workloads, MSI solutions ensure optimized resource allocation across varied applications. Designed with efficient thermal management and modularity in mind, these DC-MHS solutions utilize Extended Volume Air Cooling (EVAC) CPU heatsinks to maintain stable operation even under intensive use, enabling data centers to efficiently scale and quickly adapt to the increasingly growing demands of AI, analytics, and intensive computing workloads. Combining the powerful Intel Xeon 6 processors and the agile DC-MHS architecture, these solutions equip data centers to stay competitive in today's rapidly advancing HPC landscape.

DC-MHS Servers

MSI DC-MHS servers are powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, DDR5 DIMM slots, and extensive PCIe 5.0 support to deliver unmatched compute density and modular scalability. Built on the OCP DC-MHS architecture, these platforms feature optimized front I/O design and DC-SCM2 server management modules with Aspeed AST2600 BMC support, giving data centers the flexibility, power, and efficiency to excel in demanding HPC and AI environments.

CD270-S3061-X2: 2U, 2 node server for intensive compute and memory-bound applications in HPC environments. Featuring a single Intel Xeon 6 processor with up to 350W TDP and 16 DDR5 DIMM slots per node, the system delivers substantial processing capabilities and memory bandwidth essential for parallel workloads. With 6 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays per node, it enables high-speed data access, making it ideal for scalable and high-performance data center infrastructure.

CX270-S5062: 2U server engineered for maximum compute throughput, featuring dual-socket Intel Xeon 6 processors with up to 350W TDP each and 32 DDR5 DIMM slots. With support for up to 24 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays and dual GPU options to provide both expansive storage and GPU acceleration capabilities, this platform enables rapid data processing and AI-driven computations.

CX271-S3066: 2U server powered by a single Intel Xeon 6 processor with up to 350W TDP for balanced performance and scalability. Supporting up to 24 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays and 16 DDR5 DIMM slots, this server is optimized for data-centric applications that require fast data access and efficient processing, ensuring data centers can support HPC and AI demands with agility.

DC-MHS Server Motherboards

MSI DC-MHS lineup includes full-width M-FLW and density-optimized M-DNO (Type-4, Type-2) motherboards, all powered by the latest Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores and E-cores to deliver both energy efficiency and peak performance for diverse compute-intensive needs. With DDR5 memory slots, high-speed PCIe 5.0 connectivity, and versatile I/O options, these motherboards provide the processing power and scalability essential for advanced AI, data analytics, and HPC environments.

D3071 M-DNO Type-2 HPM: Supports a single Intel Xeon 6 processor, up to 500W TDP, and 12 DDR5 DIMM slots

D5062 M-FLW HPM: Supports dual Intel Xeon 6 processors, up to 350W TDP, and 32 DDR5 DIMM slots.

D3066 M-DNO Type-4 HPM: Supports a single Intel Xeon 6 processor, up to 350W TDP, and 16 DDR5 DIMM slots

D3061 M-DNO Type-2 HPM: Supports a single Intel Xeon 6 processor, up to 350W TDP, and 12 DDR5 DIMM slots.

MGT1 DC-SCM2 Module: Compliant with OCP DC-SCM v2.0 standards, enables cross-platform usage, reducing deployment and maintenance costs, while simplifying testing and validation.

Supporting Resources:

