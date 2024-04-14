MSI Showcases GPU Servers for Media and Entertainment Industry at 2024 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading global server provider, is showcasing its latest GPU servers powered by AMD processors at the 2024 NAB Show, Booth #SL9137 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 14-17. These servers are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern creative projects in Media and Entertainment industry.

MSI G4101 Server is Purpose-Built to Unleash the Full Potential of Creative Professionals in the Media and Entertainment Industry

"As AI continues to reshape the Media and Entertainment industry, it brings unprecedented speed and performance to tasks such as animation, visual effects, video editing, and rendering," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of Enterprise Platform Solutions. "MSI's GPU platforms empower content creators to execute every project with efficiency, speed, and uncompromising quality."

MSI GPU Servers Revolutionize Productivity in Creative Projects

The G4101 is a 4U 4GPU server platform, purpose-built to unleash the full potential of creative professionals in the Media and Entertainment industry. It supports a single AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series processor equipped with a liquid cooling module, along with twelve DDR5 RDIMM slots. Additionally, it features four PCIe 5.0 x16 slots tailored for triple-slot graphic cards with coolers, ensuring increased airflow and sustained performance. With twelve front 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe/SATA drive bays, it offers high-speed and flexible storage options, catering to the diverse needs of AI workloads. The G4101 combines air flow spacing and liquid closed-loop cooling, making it the optimal thermal management solution for even the most demanding tasks.

Another liquid-cooled S1102-02 server platform offers an ideal solution, providing superior thermal performance while optimizing costs. Equipped with a single AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processor with liquid cooling support of up to 170W, the system features four DDR5 DIMM slots, one PCIe 4.0 slot, two 10GbE onboard Ethernet ports, and four 3.5-inch SATA hot-swappable drive bays in a compact 1U configuration.

Media projects frequently require managing large datasets and performing complex computations. MSI server platforms excel in managing these demanding tasks, ensuring a smooth workflow for professionals without interruptions. This streamlined process enables creative minds to focus on conceptualization and execution instead of grappling with technical challenges.

The G4101 and S1102-02 are now available through MSI's global partners, including ASI and Newegg in the USA market. For information on where to purchase, visit the MSI website.

For more information about the G4101 platform, visit Unleashing the Power of AI: Revolutionizing Media and Entertainment with Advanced GPU Servers.

SOURCE MSI