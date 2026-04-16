MSI Solves EV Range Anxiety and Charging Hurdles for Those Who Don't Have a Garage

The all-new MSI EZgo delivers Level 2 charging power in a portable, UL-certified package starting at just $349

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, the global technology leader best known for its high-performance computing hardware, today announced that the MSI EZgo portable electric vehicle charger is now officially available for purchase in the United States starting at $349. First unveiled at CES 2026, EZgo marks another step in MSI's expansion into the rapidly growing EV charging market through its dedicated EVSE Business Division.

Easy Charging Anywhere You Go

The EZgo EV charger is a fully portable Level 1/Level 2 EVSE designed from the ground up for flexibility. Rather than requiring a hardwired installation, the EZgo plugs directly into standard household outlets, making it the ideal solution for EV owners in apartments, condominiums, hotels, offices, and anywhere a dedicated charging station simply isn't practical.

At the heart of the EZgo's versatility is its quick-swap dual power cord system. Every EZgo ships with both a NEMA 5-15 plug for standard 120V home outlets (1.4 kW) and a NEMA 14-50 plug for 240V outlets, delivering its full 9.6 kW Level 2 charging speed at up to 40 amps. Swapping between the two is effortless thanks to MSI's exclusive IP66-rated quick-coupling connector. With a 25-foot EV cable and 12-foot power cord, the total system reach is 27 feet, enough to charge comfortably in virtually any parking scenario. Both J1772 and NACS connector options are available, covering all major EV brands on the US market.

Safety and Durability Built to EV-Grade Standards

MSI has subjected the EZgo to one of the most rigorous safety certification processes in its product category. The charger carries the following safety certifications:

UL 2594 (charger safety)

(charger safety) UL 2231 (human shock protection)

(human shock protection) UL 2263 (cable safety, rated 600V and 105°C)

(cable safety, rated 600V and 105°C) UL 94 V0 (top-tier fire resistance)

(top-tier fire resistance) UL 746C (premium weatherproof plastics)

The EZgo's housing is rated IP66 for dust and water resistance and has passed a 2-ton drive-over test, surviving the weight of an average SUV. A built-in thermal sensor in the plug detects dangerous heat buildup and shuts down power before damage can occur, a critical safeguard many budget chargers lack. Onboard electrical protections include over/under-voltage, overload, over-temperature, ground fault, and DC leakage protection.

Intelligent Controls, With or Without Your Phone

The EZgo stands apart from the competition with its 1.8-inch LCD screen, a rarity in portable chargers. The display shows real-time voltage, current draw, temperature, charge status, and error codes without ever needing to open an app. The two buttons allow direct amp adjustment and charge scheduling right on the device. A multi-color LED status bar provides instant visual feedback.

For users who want app-based control, the free aConnect app (iOS and Android) connects via Bluetooth to enable remote start/stop, charge scheduling for off-peak rates, energy usage tracking, and estimated cost monitoring. The EZgo also supports fast Bluetooth multi-user sharing, no complicated device binding or unbinding required, making it ideal for households or businesses with multiple drivers.

A Complete Charging Kit, Ready to Go

Every EZgo ships as a complete kit. Included in the box are both NEMA 5-15 and NEMA 14-50 power cords, a wall-mount charger holder, a metal cable management hook, installation hardware, and a premium carry bag. The carry bag features a multi-layer protective construction, non-slip exterior, rubber-coated metal zipper pulls, and an interior pocket for documents, sized to fit neatly in any car trunk or frunk at approximately 18 x 14 x 5 inches. The EZgo is available in Matte White and Titan Grey.

Backed by a 2-Year Warranty

The EZgo is backed by a 2-year warranty, the longest in its competitive class, supported by MSI's US-based service infrastructure including a dedicated call center, RMA center, and live chat support. At $349, the EZgo sits competitively against rivals, while offering a broader feature set, wider voltage compatibility (100–240V), and more comprehensive safety certifications than most alternatives in the category.

"With EZgo, we want every EV driver in America to have a reliable, intelligent charging option that goes wherever they go. Whether you're charging at home, at the office, at a hotel, or out camping, the EZgo delivers the power and safety you need, without frustration or complexity," said James Su, EVSE Business Division, MSI

Availability

The MSI EZgo is available now in the United States directly from MSI or major online retailers, including amazon.com. For more information, visit MSI's official website or contact your regional MSI sales representative.

Click here for the press kit.

About MSI

MSI is a world-leading brand in computing and technology, recognized for nearly four decades of innovation across gaming, enterprise solutions, and high-performance computing hardware. From industry-defining laptops, desktops, and motherboards to advanced displays and AI-driven systems, MSI has consistently delivered products that set new benchmarks in performance and reliability. With a global reputation for engineering excellence, the company continues to expand its expertise into new industries, including electric vehicle charging solutions. MSI's EV charging product line represents the latest evolution of its mission: to empower users with smarter, stronger, and more dependable technology that drives the future forward.

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SOURCE MSI