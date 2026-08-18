MSIG USA Appoints Carrie Brodzinski as Chief Underwriting Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced the appointment of Carrie Brodzinski as chief underwriting officer, bringing nearly 30 years of specialty underwriting and leadership experience to the company as it continues to expand its U.S. business and advance its strategy to become a market-leading, data-driven specialty insurer.

Brodzinski joins MSIG USA from The Hartford, where she has served as chief underwriting officer for Global Specialty since 2021. Her career spans underwriting leadership, product development, portfolio management and underwriting transformation, with extensive experience developing and executing underwriting strategies across complex specialty businesses.

Prior to The Hartford, Brodzinski held senior underwriting leadership positions at AXA XL, including head of global underwriting management and senior vice president of underwriting. Earlier in her career, she served as deputy chief underwriting officer and head of underwriting excellence for Financial Lines in the U.S. and Canada at AIG, where she led initiatives spanning underwriting strategy, quality and controls, operational efficiency, product development and technology. She also held product leadership roles at Beazley, Travelers, Chubb and Executive Risk, giving her broad experience across both admitted and excess and surplus lines markets.

"Carrie is an exceptional underwriting leader whose experience spans virtually every dimension of building and managing sophisticated specialty businesses," said Peter McKenna, chief executive officer of MSIG USA. "She combines deep technical underwriting expertise with a proven ability to translate data, technology and disciplined portfolio management into improved decision-making. Her leadership will be important as we continue to scale our specialty business while maintaining the underwriting discipline and consistency that are fundamental to our long-term success."

As chief underwriting officer, Brodzinski will lead MSIG USA's enterprise underwriting strategy, working across the company's specialty businesses to govern and drive underwriting performance, portfolio management and execution. She will also play an important role in the continued evolution of the company's data and technology capabilities, helping ensure underwriting insights and expertise are effectively leveraged across the organization as MSIG USA grows.

Brodzinski earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Connecticut School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in marketing from the University of Connecticut.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their manager. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. and MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 48 countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of professionals provides responsive and personalized service for clients and brokers. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

SOURCE MSIG USA