MSIG USA Chief Underwriting Officer Brian Botkin Promoted to International Chief Underwriting Officer for MS&AD

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced that Brian Botkin, chief underwriting officer of MSIG USA, has been promoted to international chief underwriting officer for MS&AD Insurance Group, expanding his leadership responsibilities across the organization's global insurance operations.

Brian Botkin, International Chief Underwriting Officer

Botkin has played an important role in MSIG USA's transformation and growth, leading enterprise underwriting strategy and advancing greater consistency, discipline and portfolio insight across the organization. As chief underwriting officer, he has worked closely with business leaders to align underwriting strategy with MSIG USA's growth objectives while advancing the use of data and analytics to support underwriting decisions.

In his new role, Botkin will bring that experience to MS&AD's global operations, helping advance underwriting strategy, governance and portfolio management across markets. His appointment comes as MS&AD continues to expand its international specialty capabilities and further connect underwriting expertise across its global businesses.

"Brian's promotion is a tremendous recognition of the leadership and impact he has demonstrated at MSIG USA," said Peter McKenna, chief executive officer of MSIG USA. "He has been instrumental in advancing our underwriting organization as we have grown, bringing greater rigor and insight to how we manage our portfolio while never losing sight of the importance of underwriting expertise and judgment. We are proud to see Brian take on this global role and know the perspective he has developed here in the U.S. will make an important contribution to MS&AD's continued growth."

"Brian brings a deep understanding of specialty underwriting and the experience of operating in one of the world's most dynamic insurance markets," said Hironori Morimoto, Group Chief Global Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer of MS&D. "In this expanded role, he will help connect underwriting expertise and best practices across our businesses, enabling us to bring greater consistency and insight to how we evaluate and manage risk globally."

Botkin's promotion also reflects the increasingly important role MSIG USA plays within MS&AD's global strategy. As MSIG USA continues to build a market-leading, data-driven specialty insurer in the United States, sharing talent, expertise and capabilities across the broader organization creates opportunities to advance underwriting excellence and support sustainable growth across the Group.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their manager. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. and MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 48 countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of professionals provides responsive and personalized service for clients and brokers. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

SOURCE MSIG USA