MSI's Service Pro Named a Leader Again in Field Service Management in G2's Fall 2021 Reports
Field service management software provider achieves leader status for a second time on G2 Field Service Management Grid
Sep 09, 2021, 07:00 ET
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the premier field service management software provider, MSI Data has been ranked as a Leader by G2 on their Field Service Management grid for the second time. G2 is the world's largest B2B tech marketplace for software and services, helping businesses make smarter buying decisions.
"I am excited to see MSI and our Service Pro product recognized by G2 as a Field Service Management Leader again," said Geoff Surkamer, CEO of MSI Data. "This is a testament to the hard work the MSI team dedicates to delivering the best solutions for field service productivity that help our clients deliver a best-in-class customer experience. With its focus on automating field service work by connecting machines that need service with people and action, I believe MSI is poised to continue its partnership with our customers to advance field service performance."
MSI's Service Pro was also awarded badges in G2's Mid-Market Field Service Management grid, including:
- Easiest Admin in Mid-Market Field Service Management
- High Performer in Mid-Market Field Service Management
About MSI Data
MSI has developed a SaaS platform spanning enterprise, scheduling, and mobility that world class service organizations rely on to automate repair, preventive maintenance, inspections, installations, scheduling, service agreements, parts, assets, and other critical field-driven business processes. MSI replaces paper, spreadsheets, and other disconnected business processes with highly efficient, end-to-end processes through the combination of mobile technology for field workers and ERP integration. MSI cloud-based field workforce automation software is easy to acquire, easy to deploy, and delivers rapid return on investment. For more information, visit msidata.com.
