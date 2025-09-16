PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSITEK, a global provider of SAP technology-enabled business solutions, is proud to announce its role as one of the title sponsors of the 2025 Freeman Invitational Golf Tournament, taking place at the prestigious Bear Creek Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

MSITEK Tees Up for a Cause: Sponsoring Freeman Golf Invitational Benefiting the American Heart Association

The Freeman Invitational Golf Tournament is an annual gathering of golf enthusiasts and industry leaders, fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship while raising funds for a worthy cause. This year, proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association, a mission that aligns closely with MSITEK's commitment to community well-being and positive societal impact.

Just as MSITEK drives innovation in business technology, the company also champions initiatives that create healthier, stronger communities. Most recently, MSITEK co-innovated with SAP on S.Market, an intelligent, automated Smart-market concept built on SAP Business Technology Platform & Business AI. By integrating AI-powered video analytics, MSITEK is helping redefine sustainable retail experiences through real-time insights and digital transformation.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Ashoo Tuli, CEO of MSITEK, remarked:

"We are proud to support the 2025 Freeman Invitational Golf Tournament and the American Heart Association. At MSITEK, we believe in combining innovation with impact—building meaningful connections within the business and sports community while supporting causes that save lives. This sponsorship reflects our dedication to excellence, teamwork, and giving back to society."

About MSITEK

Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, MSITEK is a trusted SAP Global Solutions Partner, delivering AI-driven SAP solutions to empower businesses worldwide. Operating across the United States, Canada, Europe, and India, MSITEK specializes in SAP cloud innovations that drive transformative outcomes for its clients. Beyond its technological expertise, MSITEK proudly serves as a Global SAP Training Partner and is stepping up as a strategic ally in education—empowering academia to deliver industry-relevant training and bridging the skills gap.

For more information about MSITEK, visit https://msitekus.com/. To learn how you can support the American Heart Association, visit https://www.heart.org/en/.

