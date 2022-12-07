mSix&Partners Selected By Smartphone Maker OnePlus as North America Media Agency of Record

Agency Will Lead Brand Building and Growth Efforts for Global Challenger Brand in U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mSix&Partners announced today it has been named the North America media agency of record for fast-growing smartphone maker OnePlus. The agency will lead all aspects of the OnePlus media program including strategy, planning, investment and data / analytics in support of the company's brand building and growth efforts in the U.S. and Canada markets. Founded in 2013, OnePlus has grown from a small team of tech enthusiasts to a global electronics manufacturer offering a full line of Android-based smartphones, wearables and accessories. OnePlus officially came to the North American market in 2018.

mSix&Partners was selected as media AOR for its strength in driving outsized results for technology and challenger brands along with its fluency in developing creative, audience-driven media strategies that resonate with today's shoppers. The assignment reflects OnePlus' growth ambitions for the U.S. market as it seeks to expand its footprint with consumers, retailers and U.S. wireless carriers. The OnePlus line is currently available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile and the company offers unlocked 5G smartphones that can be used on other major U.S. wireless networks including Verizon and AT&T.

"OnePlus is poised to become a major player in the U.S. smartphone market with its highly rated OnePlus 10 Pro flagship and broad lineup of smartphones and wearables," said Kim Sivillo, CEO, North America at mSix&Partners. "The company has already carved out an enthusiastic fanbase of tech insiders here in the U.S. and we are thrilled to be entrusted with the mission of establishing the brand's presence with a broader cross-section of mainstream consumers."

The win builds on a year of rapid growth for mSix&Partners North America with revenues up by double digits fueled by organic growth of existing clients as well as new business wins including biotech start-up Evolved by Nature.

"mSix&Partners brings an intensely well-informed vision of the modern shopper along with deep expertise developing intelligent media solutions that connect with consumers and deliver meaningful business results," said Jay Liu, Head of Marketing at OnePlus. "We look forward to working together to grow our brand presence and market adoption in the U.S. and Canada."

Known for its tight knit community of tech enthusiasts, gamers and Gen Zrs, OnePlus is one of the world's fastest growing smartphone brands with global year-over-year growth of 15% in the first half of 2022. The company's 5G flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, features a second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile and has been lauded by reviewers for its design, battery life and processing power. To support its growth in the North America market, OnePlus has doubled its headcount in the region over the past year.

About mSix&Partners North America

mSix&Partners North America is proud to be part of one of the fastest growing media agencies in the world. With over 40 offices worldwide, mSix&Partners is backed by WPP, the world's largest communications agency network, and embraces a unique ownership structure between The&Partnership and GroupM. We are powered by these partnerships to go Further, Faster for our clients. Digitally native with expertise across all addressable and traditional media channels, mSix&Partners is built for the modern media landscape offering hands-on management across all stages of the media process.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

