MSL appoints Jeremy Cohen to lead Salterbaxter business

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MSL has appointed long-time CEO counselor and CSR and sustainability expert Jeremy Cohen to lead its global Salterbaxter social purpose and sustainability business. Cohen joins Salterbaxter from the Reputation Institute where he was Vice President and Consulting Director for the BENELUX region. Previously, he led Edelman's Business + Social Purpose practice. Cohen will report to Peter Steere, Chairman of EMEA for MSL, and will be based in London.

Salterbaxter, named as one of the UK's leading Management Consultancies in Sustainability in the Financial Times 2018 ranking, has been one of the best performing segments of MSL's business over the last few years and had its best performance ever in 2017. Publicis acquired Salterbaxter in 2014 and aligned it with the MSL business. It currently has operations in London and serves North America from New York.

Steere said that Cohen is the ideal leader to build on Salterbaxter's extraordinary legacy as the premium consultancy that companies and brands turn to for access to the world's top experts in social purpose and sustainability. "Jeremy not only brings a track-record of respected sustainability and social purpose leadership, he also understands the strong bridge between global megatrends, shifting stakeholder expectations and boardroom decisions around corporate responsibility. Additionally, his strong creative sensibility fits with Salterbaxter's tradition of breaking the mold on conventional approaches to sustainability strategy, performance and communications."

Said Cohen, "I've admired Salterbaxter for many years as it has evolved to become the world's leading sustainability and purpose consultancy, assembling a great team, building a great business and delivering groundbreaking work. I look forward to leading the firm to more successes in the future. Together with Peter and the Salterbaxter leadership team, we will continue to build Salterbaxter as a truly global brand for creative, progressive, and challenging solutions for the world's top brands and organizations."

Cohen has enjoyed a 20-year communications career in multinationals including Philips, Shell, and SWIFT, as well as leadership roles in global PR agencies, working in The Netherlands, France, Belgium, USA, UK and the across the Middle East. He has acted as the lead communications advisor for more than a dozen Fortune 50 CEOs as well as a number of leading international political figures.

Cohen is a specialist in helping complex organisations deliver the triple bottom. He has worked at the C-suite level with multinationals on CSR and purpose strategies, as well as crisis and issues, reputation management, and stakeholder engagement on environmental and social issues.

Most recently, he was a member of the global leadership of Reputation Institute and previously Global Director of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability and a member of the Senior Management Committee of Arcadis. While at Edelman, he was the Global Client Relationship Manager for Unilever, in addition to running the Business + Social Purpose Practice.

About Salterbaxter

Salterbaxter is a leading sustainability consultancy that has been shaping the debate and leading the change for the last 20 years. Wherever the journey starts, together with its clients, Salterbaxter helps make the step change happen; delivering positive growth by making sustainability creative, tangible and actionable so that businesses are competitive whilst being fit for a future in which all thrive. Salterbaxter achieves this through collective ambition and action-led approaches that are built to respond to the fast pace of change. Less talking, more walking.

Brave people, brave business, together for the Step Up.

About MSL

MSL is Publicis Groupe's public relations and integrated communications network, one of the world's largest. It provides strategic counsel and creative thinking while championing its clients' interests through fearless and insightful campaigns that engage multiple perspectives and holistic thinking to build influence and deliver impact. With more than 3,100 people across more than 114 offices worldwide, MSL is also the largest PR network in Europe, and the fastest growing in China and India.

About Publicis Communications

Publicis Communications is one of the four solutions hubs of Publicis Groupe, alongside Publicis Media, Publicis.Sapient and Publicis Healthcare. Publicis Communications unites the Groupe's creative offering: Publicis Worldwide, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, BBH, Fallon, Marcel, Prodigious, a global production leader, and MSL, specializing in strategic communications. Present in 20 markets, Publicis Communications aims to be the indispensable creative partner in their clients' transformation. Publicis Communications draws upon the expertise of over 30,000 employees.

