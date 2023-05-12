MSL (Medical Science Liaisons) Performance Review Guide 2023: Feedback from 153 Executives Across 92 Organizations from 37 Countries

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A Practical Guide to MSL Performance Reviews: Designing a Fair Evaluation Framework for a Flexible Role" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents a review of current MSL performance metrics and offers 4 traditional and 1 consensus models to help executives establish best practices.

The study presents an assessment of current practices, feedback from 153 executives across 92 organizations from 37 countries. The analysis provides executives with the various models of MSL performance assessments based on products' lifecycles, as well as a "consensus" model.

A Practical Guide to MSL Performance Reviews is the newest (2023) and most extensive study to date that provides a framework for the MSL evaluation process. The research addresses what upper-level management, MSL managers and MSLs have struggled with for long - establishing appropriate practices to evaluate and value an MSL's work.

We find the issue mainly lies in the nature of the MSL function, a function that evolves with a product, from early phases to maturity. Whereas the set of activities of an MSL stays fairly the same throughout, they are applied to various degrees based on where the supported products are in their lifecycle.

So then, how best should the evaluation of the MSL role be handled? Should it follow one single path, with a similar focus across time, or should the evaluation follow distinct criteria based on what needs to be done in each phase of the product lifecycle? These are questions that the majority of Managers face year after year, with no real answers.

While we believe there should be somewhat of an overhaul to the traditional model, we conducted this study to identify the most common metrics and usual evaluation models used amongst medical affairs professionals surveyed through the research. And in the process, provide a performance metric assessment model that encompasses all findings.

The report findings are based on exchanges with 153 executives and MSLs representing 92 companies located in 37 countries.

This study provides an analysis on (refer to table of content tab for more details):

The current MSL career landscape and future expectations

Medical Science Liaisons Activity Profiles

Typical key industry metrics used to evaluate MSLs

Ins-and-outs of MSL performance reviews

MSL performance assessment models - 4 approaches and the consensus framework

In addition to this report, the publisher conducted a review of thought leader engagement methods, typical profiles targeted throughout a products' lifecycle, stakeholders and many more critical metrics to assist in the development of a grounded strategy

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

Study Highlights

Research Methodology

Respondents' Profiles

Working Environments

Professional Backgrounds

Profiled Companies

The Medical Liaison Function Landscape

Status of Team Deployment

Future Expectations

Medical Science Liaison's Activity Profile

Typical Activities - Pre-launch

Typical Activities - Post-launch

MSLs' Involvement During a Product Lifecycle

KOL Interactions Focus

Key Industry Metrics

Number of Thought Leader Relationships

Frequency of Interactions

Length of In-Person Visits

In-Person Interactions Shifting to Virtual Meetings

MSL Performance Reviews

Common Pitfalls

Frequency of Reviews

Reviewing Performance Reviews

Preferred Flow Patterns of MSL Performance Evaluations

Key Performance Evaluation Criteria

MSL Performance Assessment Models

The "One-Phase" Approach

The "Two-Phase" Approach

The "Three-Phase" Approach

The "Four-Phase" Approach

Assessment of Selected Evaluation Criteria

The Educator Evaluation Comparison

Factors Influencing KOL Relationships

A "Consensus" Roadmap for MSL Performance Reviews

