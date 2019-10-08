MSL Society Announces First-Ever Official International Medical Science Liaison Day to be held each year on March 27th

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Science Liaison Society (MSL Society), the only 501(c)(3) non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to advancing the global medical science liaison (MSL) profession, announced that it has registered the first-ever International Medical Science Liaison Day, which will occur every year on March 27th starting in 2020.

The registration was made through National Day Calendar®, which receives approximately 18,000 applications each year to celebrate various organizations and events and only approves around 30.

The MSL profession has grown exponentially over the last several years, and according to a 2018 global MSL Society survey, 68% of managers plan to expand the size of their MSL teams within the next two years. MSLs are important to the success of the companies that employ them. Having an official day dedicated to MSLs is a unique way to recognize the profession, and raise awareness of the importance of the global MSL profession.

Larry Dollar, PhD, VP, Medical Affairs, Syneos Health commented: "The role of the MSL continues to be highly valued and seen as a key member of the team focused on patient care. Having a designated International MSL Day is a great way to acknowledge the key contributions of MSLs, and further highlight the important role they play."

Victor Sastre, M.S., Sr. MSL, Amgen commented: "As an MSL with more than 10 years of experience, I am very excited that we will now have an annual International MSL Day. It is an opportunity for all of us dedicated to the career to formally celebrate our profession and accomplishments. I am really looking forward to participating in activities each year going forward."

Dr. Samuel Dyer, CEO of the MSL Society commented: "The MSL Society currently has members in 79 countries, and establishing International Medical Science Liaison Day is a way to celebrate our profession, and demonstrate our commitment to the profession on a global scale. Each year starting on March 27, 2020, we will be launching activities and campaigns that celebrate and raise awareness of the valuable contributions MSLs make."

