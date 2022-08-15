MSM Group, Inc. Awarded NASA Enterprise Contract for Cloud Hosted SaaS Contract Management Software

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iSite® Contract Management Portal – MSM Group, Inc., a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business leader in contract administration, financial management, and software engineering, today announced the award of a new enterprise contract to use the iSite Contract Management Portal (iSite CMP) across National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) contracts, ranging from center-specific contracts to large NASA agency-wide contracts.

iSite CMP, a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS), cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS), provides an efficient and effective new way to manage the complete contract administration lifecycle. iSite CMP is feature-rich with tools that help organizations administer contracts consistently, prepare and respond to task and work orders, manage risks, draft and approve plans quickly, track costs and variances, receive alerts, manage documentation and deliverables, and streamline funding management. Fully integrated workflows between government and contractor help eliminate error-prone, manual data transfers, and ensure all stakeholders have secure access to contract and project information. The feature which sets iSite CMP apart is its consolidated tool set which provides continuity for users working across multiple contracts. The iSite CMP solution reduces contract management costs and lost productivity caused by inefficient workflow and communication processes.

"Our focus is customer service and satisfaction. We collaborate with customers continually to enhance iSite capabilities to foster efficiency in processes," said Jeremy Schell, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at MSM Group. "Our unlimited user model provides a large organization with a simple-to-use and cost-effective contract and task administration solution at a fraction of the cost of other commercially available products. As a GSA FedRAMP-authorized SaaS, customers can be confident their information is securely managed and hosted."

By offering innovative contract administration software, as well as support and consulting from experienced contract management and financial professionals, iSite CMP provides the government and contractors with efficient and effective solutions that lower the operating costs on contracts while providing total transparency in contracting. MSM Group, Inc. is dedicated to developing software solutions that help ensure the effective and efficient operation of the United States' Government. Learn more about iSite CMP at our website: https://isite.software/ .

