MSM Offers Free Access To Magazine Archives

The Company Has Published 43 Years' Worth of Self-Storage History To Its Website

PHOENIX, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Storage Media (MSM), the media company that publishes Messenger, the annual Self-Storage Almanac, and other well-respected industry publications, has unlocked its vault of archives, granting website visitors free access to 43 years' worth of storage-specific content—the equivalent of 40,000-plus pages. Users can search the archives by keyword (topic, person, facility, company, market, etc.) on MSM's website and view or download issues as high-resolution PDFs.

Since 1979, Messenger – formerly Mini-Storage Messenger – has been providing the self-storage industry with invaluable information about the latest trends, news, advancements, data, and more. To browse the complete collection of Messenger issues, visit MSM's updated website, www.modernstoragemedia.com.

"Unless you have boxes upon boxes filled with past editions of the print magazine, the content within them is essentially gone," says Travis Morrow, CEO of Storelocal Corporation, the parent company of Modern Storage Media. "The trends of the entire industry exist within those pages, and we are thrilled to have them available to everyone in a format that simplifies the search process."

Modern Storage Media Publisher Poppy Behrens says, "It is not unusual for our readers to ask about content from back issues. This will give them access to more than four decades worth of articles. It's an amazing retrospective on everything self-storage!"

ABOUT MODERN STORAGE MEDIA (MSM)

Modern Storage Media (MSM) is the leading authority in the self-storage industry, providing the most comprehensive data, analysis, and expert insights. It is a single-source solution for the information that empowers self-storage professionals to make decisions that drive growth. Owned by Storelocal Media Corporation, the media division of Storelocal Corporation, MSM is a media company that produces self-storage-specific media and publications, including its flagship magazine Messenger and the annual Self-Storage Almanac, the industry's most trusted source of data. Visit www.modernstoragemedia.com for breaking industry news and numerous educational resources.

Contact: Poppy Behrens

(602) 678-3579

[email protected]

SOURCE Modern Storage Media