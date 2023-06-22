MSN ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Attention Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mersana") (NASDAQ: MRSN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Mersana and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On June 15, 2023, Mersana issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a partial clinical hold pausing new patient enrollment in UP-NEXT and UPGRADE-A, the company's ongoing clinical trials of UpRi in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. UPLIFT, Mersana's ongoing clinical trial of UpRi in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, completed enrollment in October 2022." Mersana stated that "[t]he partial clinical hold follows a submission by Mersana of a recent aggregate safety report of all patients dosed with UpRi (approximately 560 patients) evaluating bleeding events" and that "Mersana's recent assessment determined that serious bleeding events appear to occur at a higher rate than background. While most bleeding cases in this aggregate safety analysis were low-grade, five (<1%) Grade 5 (fatal) bleeding events were observed among the approximately 560 patients dosed to date. The causes of bleeding events remain under investigation."

On this news, Mersana's stock price fell $5.66 per share, or 59.27%, to close at $3.89 per share on June 15, 2023.

