MSP-C Rebrands as MSPC

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSPC , an award-winning, Minneapolis-based content marketing agency, rebranded its visual brand identity and logo. This evolution deeper reflects their ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence, building meaningful relationships and stories that matter. Aligning with their fresh, new look, MSPC removed the hyphen from their name, updated the website URL ( www.mspcagency.com ) and further highlighted the importance of performance-minded content and their team of collective storytellers.

Since 1978, MSPC's parent company, MSP Communications, has been raising the bar for storytelling as one of the first publishing companies of its kind to create content for brands. President of MSP Communications, Gary Johnson, was an early pioneer in custom publishing and branded content, dating back to 1978. "From the very beginning, our journalism DNA was the basis of every content strategy we proposed to clients. For us, branded content prioritized the readers needs and wants, transforming them into resonant stories and narratives that ultimately built trust and drove performance."

"Content is at the heart of everything we do," Deborah Hopp, Senior Vice President of MSPC said. "But now, more than ever, content is married with performance in a potent way. Our whole story is about performance-driven content. It seemed like a good time to take all we've done and turn it into something new."

The agency completed the rebrand internally. "It really provided an opportunity for our agency creatives to exercise their muscles and showcase who we are," said Hopp. "We do all this great work for other people, but let's pay a little attention to ourselves. It was a good way to rally around change and feel good in a year when it feels like there hasn't been a lot of forward movement in the world; to have something to celebrate feels really good.

As of September 1st, MSP Communications - including MSPC, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and Twin Cities Business moved into their new digs in the Bassett Creek Business Center of Minneapolis. 901 North 3rd Street, Suite 195, Minneapolis, MN 55401

ABOUT MSPC –

MSPC —a division of MSP Communications—is an award-winning publisher and leading content marketing agency in Minneapolis. The agency has 45 years of experience using data to deliver engaging stories with passion in mind. Whether through print, digital, or audio, MSPC's goal is to uncover, develop and maximize a brand story to make true people-to-people connections. Their diverse set of clients includes market leaders in business, technology, healthcare and consumer brands, such as U.S. Bank, 3M, UnitedHealthcare, Miracle-Ear, McKesson and NetApp.

