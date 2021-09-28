MSP Corp Raises $35 Million of Growth Capital to Accelerate Acquisitions

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP Corp Investments Inc., a platform of entrepreneurial managed services provider (MSP) operators, has closed on a $35 million growth capital transaction led by BDC Capital's Growth Equity Partners - Fund II with senior lending participation from CIBC. The capital will be used to accelerate MSP Corp's acquisitions of and partnerships with trusted MSPs across Canada.

"Our mission from the very beginning has been to build the most recognized network of MSPs in the information technology sector throughout Canada," said Jason Dacosta, Co-Founder and President of MSP Corp. "This funding round will help us achieve that vision by allowing us to extend our complete toolset of resources and support to a growing number of MSPs as we continue to scale via acquisitions."

MSP Corp acquires and partners with high-performing MSPs in Canada to deliver resources, technology, and business support to empower exceptional MSP teams, and provides successful exits for business owners.

"We look to acquire and partner with MSPs that have well-rounded cultures, as we value our MSP partners as family," said Ravi Ramharak, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at MSP Corp. "During the evaluation process, in addition to other factors, we consider an MSP's operating profit, recurring revenue, customer and revenue retention, growth, and customer concentration. We can typically close a transaction within a maximum of 90 days."

MSP Corp delivers the tools and technology to allow MSPs to make key decisions and service their clients in the most efficient way possible while allowing the owners to de-risk themselves and realize the long-term value they have built. From cybersecurity to cloud hosting, managed network services to mobility management, MSP Corp partners provide leading edge services to clients across Canada.

"We are excited to partner with Jason, Ravi, and the entire MSP Corp team," said Michael Notto, Partner, Growth Equity at BDC Capital. "We have been thoroughly impressed by the organization, its accomplishments to date and the incredible growth the business has been able to achieve since its inception. We look forward to supporting MSP Corp as the company continues on its rapid expansion trajectory, both organically and through continued acquisitions, to reinforce its position as a premier brand in Canadian IT managed services."

MSP Corp offers multiple different models and payment options for MSP owners seeking to retire, cash-out a portion of their business, or simply diversify future risk, and compelling compensation structures to provide short-term and long-term incentives for owners.

"CIBC has been the company's trusted partner since its humble start in 2020 and we value the relationship with Jason, Ravi, and the rest of the team at MSP Corp," said Raymond Kam, Senior Manager of Commercial Banking at CIBC. "Our team is consistently impressed by the company's ability to execute its core strategies, and we are confident that the management team can continue taking MSP Corp to new heights. MSP Corp represents a great entrepreneurial story, and we look forward to continue supporting MSP Corp going forward."

Led by a group of entrepreneurial MSP operators focused on acquiring and partnering with MSP businesses across Canada, MSP delivers resources, technology, and business support to empower exceptional MSP teams, and provides successful exits for business owners. Unlike other buyout firms, MSP Corp owners and team members have been working in the technology industry since early 2000s and have built multiple IT businesses together. MSP Corp's executives don't just talk IT; they live IT.

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. With over $3 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. Visit bdc.ca/capital

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/ca.

