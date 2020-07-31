MSP Design Group Acquires Promotional Considerations; Expands Into Industry Top 100

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP Design Group, a leading promotional products distributor in Hampton Roads, today announced the acquisition of Promotional Considerations, a top Richmond-based promotional products distributor. In joining the two organizations, MSP enters the ranks of the Top 100 distributors in the industry.

Dan Clarkson is CEO of MSP Design Group, based in Virginia Beach, VA.

MSP formally acquired Promotional Considerations in May 2020, a move that CEO Dan Clarkson is confident will benefit both their current Richmond clients and the local base in Hampton Roads. "Promotional Considerations CEO Jeff Marks and his team come with a wealth of experience in branding and promotional marketing, and our company will become stronger with MSP and Promotional Considerations joining as one."

MSP stands apart from industry competitors with their own production capabilities for branded products, apparel, and signage, as well as a 100,000 square foot e-commerce fulfillment facility. What would otherwise be costly outsourcing expenses are passed along to customers in the form of significant savings. Richmond businesses will now benefit from this opportunity.

Promotional Considerations has served clients since 1984 and touts a sizable clientele base of notable national brands. In July 2020, Promotional Considerations officially rebranded as the second location of MSP Design Group. Marks will stay on board as the Vice President of Corporate Development. His role is critical to the strategic direction of MSP Design Group.

"All of us at Promotional Considerations are very excited about joining MSP Design Group," stated Marks. "The combined capabilities of both companies will enable us to take our business to the next level. Becoming part of MSP Design Group is great for both our employees and our customers."

For additional information about this exciting business opportunity contact Katy Fairman, Marketing Director for MSP Design Group, at [email protected].

About MSP Design Group

MSP Design Group is a promotional marketing agency headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Founded in 1986, MSP has provided over 20,000 organizations with branding solutions and sourcing, including promotional products, trade show displays and signage, and global fulfillment programs. We deliver measurable results on client goals by creating memorable, tangible marketing experiences that drive brand awareness, increase recall, and retain customers and employees. For more information, visit www.mspdesigngroup.com or contact us at [email protected].

Related Images

dan-clarkson-ceo-msp-design-group.jpg

Dan Clarkson, CEO, MSP Design Group

Dan Clarkson is CEO of MSP Design Group, based in Virginia Beach, VA.

jeff-marks-vp-of-corporate.jpg

Jeff Marks, VP of Corporate Development, MSP Design Group

Jeff Marks is the former owner and CEO of Promotional Considerations. He has been newly appointed as the Vice President of Corporate Development for MSP Design Group, based in Richmond, Virginia.

SOURCE MSP Design Group