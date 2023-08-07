MSP Software Market size to grow by USD 178.85 million from 2021 to 2026|The increased adoption of IoT solutions to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MSP software market size is expected to increase by USD 178.85 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.01%, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

MSP software market – Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MSP Software Market

Company Landscape - The MSP software market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer MSP software in the market are Acronis International GmbH, AT and T Inc., Atera Networks Ltd., Auvik Networks Inc., Bravura Software LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., ConnectWise LLC, DNSFilter Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornetsecurity Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kaseya Ltd., LogicMonitor Inc., Opmantek Software Pty Ltd., ServiceNow Inc., TitanHQ, Trend Micro Inc., Wipro Ltd., Ziff Davis LLC, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

Acronis International GmbH - The company offers MSP Software for hybrid backup cloud, disaster recovery, ransomware protection, esignatures, and blockchain-based files.

The company offers MSP Software for hybrid backup cloud, disaster recovery, ransomware protection, esignatures, and blockchain-based files. Atera Networks Ltd - The company offers MSP Software through all-in-one Remote Monitoring and Management and Professional Services Automation platform for MSPs which adds IT automation to the work.

The company offers MSP Software through all-in-one Remote Monitoring and Management and Professional Services Automation platform for MSPs which adds IT automation to the work. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers MSP Software such as SaaS security products, which can be brought directly through the registration process.

MSP Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), type (managed data center, managed network, managed infrastructure, managed mobility, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The MSP software market share growth in the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The on-premises MSP software is much more secure than managed services based on SaaS due to end-to-end quality control. Large client organizations, which are more focused on functionality than costs, dominate the industry. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the MSP software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global MSP software market.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The expansion of the MSP software industry in the region is due to the major manufacturers' strong presence and market penetration. The surge in specifically targeted cyber-attacks on enterprise-critical data is another significant factor influencing the market's expansion. One of the major contributors to the MSP software market in the region has been the US. This is primarily due to the growing need for compliance management, improved organizational alignment, accessibility to more modern technologies, and considerable expenditures across industries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

MSP Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increased adoption of IoT solutions is a key factor driving market growth. IoT technology enables smart machines to monitor and operate numerous items using microcontrollers through the Internet from remote locations. IoT makes MSP software possible because managed communication services and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity are needed by smart, linked devices. Building end-to-end IoT infrastructure for smart cities, smart homes, smart healthcare, and smart transportation systems is made possible with the help of MSP software. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increased adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy is a major trend in the market. The BYOD program was implemented to give employees a flexible, affordable solution and to increase productivity. The BYOD program aids businesses in lowering their IT costs by lowering capital expenditure and enhancing productivity. Furthermore, companies are providing solutions to create a setting where employees of an organization can use their personal devices through reliable Internet access infrastructure to implement the BYOD program successfully. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Data privacy and security risks in cloud-based services are significant challenges restricting market growth. Due to the open architecture and shared resources that cloud-based infrastructure is built on, cyberattacks can readily access cloud-based data storage systems. Companies should utilize multi-factor authentication techniques, such as biometrics, to encrypt client data and authorize users through the clients' IT systems. Companies must adhere to the legal requirements for managing cloud security. Hence, data privacy and security risks are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this MSP Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the MSP software market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the MSP software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the MSP software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of MSP software market companies

Related Reports

The ESG reporting software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 765.45 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The steady growth in corporate data volumes is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The trade management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,052.31 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (retail and consumer goods, IT, and telecom, automotive, transportation and logistics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing need for improved supply chain efficiency is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

MSP Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 178.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, AT and T Inc., Atera Networks Ltd., Auvik Networks Inc., Bravura Software LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., ConnectWise LLC, DNSFilter Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornetsecurity Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kaseya Ltd., LogicMonitor Inc., Opmantek Software Pty Ltd., ServiceNow Inc., TitanHQ, Trend Micro Inc., Wipro Ltd., Ziff Davis LLC, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

