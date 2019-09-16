MSP Sports Capital Announced They Are Part of Group of Sports Investors in the Acquisition of Agrupación Deportiva Alcorcon S.A.D.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP Sports Capital ("MSP") today announced it joined David Blitzer as part of a group of sports investors in the acquisition of Agrupación Deportiva Alcorcon S.A.D., a Spanish football team based in Madrid, in partnership with Ivan Bravo.

Founded in 1971, Alcorcon currently plays in La Liga Smart Bank, holding home matches at the Municipal de Santo Domingo in Alcorcon. The transaction was originally announced on June 11, 2019.

MSP is a diversified sports group with targeted investments in sports related properties at the intersection of sports, global media rights, distribution technologies, content creation, sponsorship, esports, betting, and data.

"I am excited to partner with David Blitzer and Ivan Bravo and to add Agrupación Deportiva Alcorcon to our sports portfolio. The Alcorcon community, the Club's rich history and recent performance, along with its proven ability to develop quality players, makes it a natural fit for the European platform MSP is continuing to build," said Jeff Moorad, a principal of MSP.

Additionally, "We hope to contribute our experience in professional sports so that Alcorcon as well as La Liga can continue to evolve as leaders in global football," said Jahm Najafi, a principal of MSP and part owner of the Phoenix Suns.

The principals of MSP have experience as owners, investors and operators in the National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), ESPN, and sports management.

