MSP360 Locks In Pricing for MSPs - No Automatic Increases on Managed Products

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a provider of backup, RMM, and remote access software for managed service providers, today announced a Price Guarantee that permanently locks current pricing for eligible MSP accounts across its full suite of managed products. The commitment applies to both new and existing customers and covers MSP360 Managed Backup, MSP360 RMM, and MSP360 Managed Connect.

For MSPs, unpredictable vendor pricing creates a compounding challenge: absorb the margin hit, pass costs to clients, and risk churn, or migrate to a new platform – an option that is expensive, disruptive, and time-consuming for both internal teams and end customers. MSP360's Price Guarantee is designed to remove that calculation from the equation entirely.

Under the guarantee, the pricing structure in effect for a covered account will remain unchanged as long as the account stays active and in good standing. There are no automatic price increases, no forced migrations to new pricing tiers, and no long-term contracts required to qualify. The model remains pay-as-you-go, billed monthly based on actual usage, with volume discounts that improve as usage scales. A minimum monthly commitment of $25 applies; beyond that, MSPs pay only for what they use.

"Vendor price hikes hit MSPs at exactly the wrong moment – when they're trying to build stable, predictable service offerings for their own clients," said Anton Zorin, VP of Product and Partnerships, at MSP360. "We've seen the pressure this creates firsthand, including from our own past pricing decisions. The Price Guarantee is our commitment that MSPs can build their business on MSP360 without treating our pricing as a variable risk."

What's Covered

The Price Guarantee applies to MSP360 Managed product licenses: MSP360 Managed Backup, Managed Backup for M365/Google, MSP360 RMM, and MSP360 Managed Connect.

Third-party services resold by MSP360 – including Deep Instinct, MSP360 Storage powered by Wasabi, Amazon S3, and any future third-party services – are not covered, as their pricing is subject to vendor adjustments.

The guarantee applies to MSP360 software licensing fees only. MSP360 reserves the right to adjust pricing in limited circumstances, including significant increases in third-party costs (such as cloud storage, infrastructure, or payment processing); changes in applicable taxes, duties, tariffs, or regulatory fees; material changes in product functionality, packaging, or licensing models; and corporate transactions such as mergers or acquisitions that materially affect the economics of the service, including change of control of the company. In any such case, MSP360 will provide customers at least 90 days' advance notice before any pricing change takes effect.

Availability

The MSP360 Price Guarantee is in effect today for eligible MSP accounts. MSPs can review current pricing or estimate their costs using the MSP360 quote calculator.

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple, reliable backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines an easy-to-use backup solution for best-in-class data protection, secure remote access to support customers and team members, and painless RMM for IT infrastructure.

For more information, visit our site.

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SOURCE MSP360