MSP360 Backup Extends Immutability Support Across Major Cloud Storage Providers

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a leading provider of backup, RMM, and remote access software for MSPs and IT departments, announced the release of MSP360 Backup 8.6, featuring expanded implementation of Object Lock — the immutable layer that prevents backup data in cloud storage from being modified or deleted during a defined retention period.

With version 8.6, Object Lock support moves beyond file and image-based backup plans to cover Forever Forward Incremental (FFI) backups, SQL Server backups, and the Legacy Backup Format, closing one of the most frequently cited gaps in backup immutability strategies for MSPs managing mixed environments. The release also extends storage destination coverage to:

MSP360 storage powered by Wasabi and Amazon S3;

powered S3-compatible storage services with Object Lock functionality (including MinIO and IDrive E2);

Self-configured Azure and Google Cloud storage (in addition to existing support for Amazon S3, Wasabi, and Backblaze B2).

Why It Matters: Backups Are a Ransomware Target

Modern ransomware no longer targets only production systems — backup repositories are increasingly attacked to block recovery. Object Lock enforces a WORM (Write Once, Read Many) model: once locked, backups can be restored but not changed or deleted until retention expires. Combined with protection against deletion, misconfiguration, and insider risk, immutability is now a baseline for audit-ready backups and many cyber-insurance requirements.

"Customers don't need backup, what they need is to be able to restore when something happens. Creating a backup is only half the job — the harder question is whether that backup will still be intact and trustworthy when you actually need to restore from it," said Anton Zorin, VP of Product and Partnerships. "With MSP360 Backup 8.6, we're giving MSPs and IT teams broader, more consistent immutability across the workloads and cloud destinations they already rely on. Whether the threat is ransomware, a misconfigured retention policy, or simple human error, Object Lock turns a backup from a promise into a guarantee."

What's New in MSP360 Backup 8.6

Expanded backup type coverage : Object Lock now protects FFI, SQL Server, and Legacy backups, along with file and image-based plans.

: Object Lock now protects FFI, SQL Server, and Legacy backups, along with file and image-based plans. Broader cloud storage support : configure Object Lock via MSP360 Console for Wasabi, Amazon S3, and S3-compatible storage (MinIO, IDrive E2). Azure and Google Cloud supported via provider-side setup.

: configure Object Lock via MSP360 Console for Wasabi, Amazon S3, and S3-compatible storage (MinIO, IDrive E2). Azure and Google Cloud supported via provider-side setup. Two retention models to fit different workflows : choose between Default Object Lock (all data) or GFS-based Object Lock (only selected full backups).

: choose between Default Object Lock (all data) or GFS-based Object Lock (only selected full backups). Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace Backup coverage: supports Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace backups with per-user and per-domain retention.

Availability

MSP360 Backup 8.6 with expanded Object Lock support is available today in both MSP360 Managed Backup and MSP360 Backup PRO standalone products.

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 software platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure. For more information about MSP360's complete portfolio of backup and IT management solutions.

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SOURCE MSP360