MSP360 RMM Gets a Public API: Endpoint Data Now Flows Directly Into Dashboards, PSA, and BI Tools

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a provider of backup, RMM, and remote access software for managed service providers, today announced a public API for MSP360 RMM. The API gives external platforms direct, read-only access to RMM data, letting MSPs connect MSP360 RMM to the dashboards, PSA systems, and BI tools they already run.

Mid-sized and larger MSPs typically centralize operations in one place – a custom dashboard, a PSA platform, or a BI and reporting tool. Until now, MSP360 RMM data could not reach those systems automatically. Teams either ran RMM in its own console, splitting visibility across tools, or spent staff time exporting and re-importing data by hand. Both options added operational cost without adding value.

With the API, a connected platform requests the RMM data it needs and gets it back directly – no export step in the way. Customer feedback identified dashboards as the most requested integration target, though the API works with any platform built to consume it, including Power BI, custom portals, and inventory databases.

"MSPs have been asking for a public API, especially to get their endpoint data into Grafana. The API removes the manual work standing between MSP360 RMM and the tools our customers already run their business on," said Anton Zorin, VP of Product and Partnerships, at MSP360.

Availability

The public RMM API is available immediately in MSP360 RMM. If you're new to the platform, get started with a 15-day free trial. If you're an existing MSP360 user, log into the Management Console to try it out.

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure.

For more information about MSP360's complete portfolio of backup and IT management solutions, visit our site.

Media Contact:

Nika Trifo

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SOURCE MSP360