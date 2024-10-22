MSPAlliance Achieves SOC 2 Audit

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSPAlliance, a leading global organization for managed service providers (MSPs), is proud to announce that it has successfully completed the SOC 2 audit, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

The SOC 2 audit, conducted by an independent third-party auditor, evaluates the effectiveness of MSPAlliance's controls over a specified period. This certification demonstrates MSPAlliance's dedication to maintaining robust security measures and ensuring the protection of its clients' data.

"We are thrilled to have achieved the SOC 2 audit," said Charles Weaver, CEO of MSPAlliance. "This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to providing secure and reliable services to our clients. It also highlights our continuous efforts to enhance our security protocols and safeguard sensitive information."

The SOC 2 audit is a significant milestone for MSPAlliance, as it validates the organization's adherence to the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This certification is essential for MSPs that handle sensitive data and seek to build trust with their clients.

MSPAlliance's successful completion of the SOC 2 audit is a testament to its rigorous internal controls and dedication to excellence. The organization will continue to prioritize security and compliance, ensuring that its clients receive the highest level of service and protection.

For more information about MSPAlliance and its services, please www.mspalliance.com

About MSPAlliance

MSPAlliance is a global consortium of cloud and managed service providers. Founded in 2000, MSPAlliance has grown to become the largest industry association and certification body for cloud computing and managed services. MSPAlliance's mission is to promote the highest standards of professionalism and service delivery within the MSP community.

Contact:

MSP Alliance PR

Phone: +1-800-672-9205

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MSPAlliance