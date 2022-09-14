MSPs' ability to amp up quality of cybersecurity services increases with new complimentary integration of PRTG Hosted Monitor and Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP Summit, Booth #609 -- Paessler AG, the monitoring experts, and Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, are now offering complimentary integration of their two platforms to create an even more powerful cyber security solution to help managed service providers (MSPs) increase the value and quality of their cyber security services to their customer. As the threat of cyber-attacks show no signs of abating, creating a unified solution to help MSPs be better armed to protect their clients' datacenters and end points across verticals such as healthcare, government, education, manufacturing, and other industries, is even more imperative than ever before.

According to Acronis' 2020 Cyberthreats Report, 57% of attacks are missed by traditional antivirus solutions and 69% of system administrators spend more time managing tools than defending against cyberthreats. The complimentary integration of Paessler's PRTG Hosted Monitor and Acronis' Cyber Protect Cloud allows MSPs to monitor from a single source, expanding their scope of services and eliminating the need for a separate RMM tool.

"Managing the IT infrastructure for multiple clients can be challenging, especially considering each client has their own unique needs and expectations. With the integration of PRTG and Cyber Protect Cloud, MSPs can deepen their relationships with their clients through their heightened ability to protect critical systems, no matter the vertical markets they serve," said Peter Campisi, regional manager, channel sales – Americas, Paessler AG.

"The integration of our two solutions helps MSPs bring a more modern and smarter cyber security solution to market that is more efficient, secure and easy to use," said Rick Helby, director of product management, Acronis. "The integration of PRTG Hosted Monitor's comprehensive monitoring with Acronis' Cyber Protect Cloud helps reduce complexity by efficiently and securely monitoring cyber protection plans, tasks, and statuses, all through one pane of glass that is intuitive and easy to use, while also providing a low total cost of ownership."

Paessler PRTG is one of the most comprehensive and popular monitoring solutions worldwide. Whether monitoring infrastructure, network, cloud, or applications, PRTG covers the entire ITOps area of responsibility – without additional modules or add-ons, with any license. Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security challenges of the modern digital world. Acronis protects any environment – from cloud, to hybrid, to on premises.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud unites best-in-breed backup and next-generation MI-based anti-malware, antivirus, and endpoint protection management in one solution. The API-based architecture has been designed with integration and automation in mind and provides the power and flexibility to reduce complexity, increase productivity and control operating costs.

MSPs interested in learning more about how this complimentary integration can help bolster their cyber security offerings can visit booth #609 at the MSP Summit, contact Paessler and Acronis at [email protected] or visit Paessler and Acronis: Controlled security for MSPs.

ABOUT ACRONIS

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises- at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,000 employees and offices in 34 locations worldwide. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 50,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 26 languages.

ABOUT PAESSLER AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at https://www.paessler.com/.

