MSPs Adopt Kaseya 365 at Rapid Pace

MIAMI, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya , the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software, today announced its Kaseya 365 subscription has seen remarkable adoption in the three months since its launch in April. More than 4,000 MSPs now rely on Kaseya 365 to manage, secure, backup and automate more than 5 million endpoints.

With Kaseya 365, MSPs powered by Kaseya have a tremendous financial and operational advantage over their peers. Not only are their profits 30-50% higher, but they no longer have to make hard decisions about what technology to include for their customers based on cost. In fact, for the thousands of MSPs who have signed on, the total cost savings already totals $400 million annually.

"When we built Kaseya 365, we knew it had to be simple, efficient and affordable to have the impact we wanted for customers," said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. "The swift adoption we've seen proves there was a desperate need for this kind of model, and we're thrilled with how quickly we have delivered real value to the MSP community. We said we were going to flip the industry on its head, and we did. Better yet, this is only the beginning."

"For the past several years, we have been working to consolidate tools for both cost and efficiency purposes. With the advent of Kaseya 365, both of those came true overnight, literally. We've consolidated a dozen different functions into one single subscription with the same user experience and shockingly competitive price as well as having additional tools, resources and features at our fingertips," said Sean Wright, Founder and President of Affinity Technology Partners. "It's not only saved us money but also time and resources. Kaseya 365 has made our lives easier, set us up for being ahead of the threat landscape, and made us a better partner for small businesses and customers who rely on our services."

Voccola continued, "The launch of Kaseya 365 is only the first step in a 4-pronged plan we've initiated at Kaseya to deliver the platform that finally make MSPs the most profitable business service providers for SMBs, which align with the value they deliver for their end customers on a daily basis."

Alongside Kaseya 365 momentum, the company has also seen its Partner First Pledge deliver on its promise to give MSPs, and ultimately, small businesses, the tools they need to be successful.

"It's one thing to build a product that customers are excited about – which we've done. But it's another to share risk and economic hardship with MSPs, which we're committing to with policies like FLEXSpend, Catastrophic Client Loss Protection and Price Lock," said Voccola.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software. Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions from industry-leading providers: audIT, ConnectBooster, Datto, Graphus, ID Agent, IT Glue, Kaseya, RapidFire Tools, RocketCyber, Secure Payments, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods, Unitrends and Vonahi. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya's IT Complete platform, which addresses the challenges of multifunctional IT professionals. IT Complete empowers them to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in more than a dozen countries.

