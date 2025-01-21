MSPs for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure to Host Directory of ESPs who Receive the CMMC L2 Assessment Certification

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MSPs for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure (MSP Collective) has published and will maintain a validated directory of ESPs who have received the CMMC L2 Assessment Certification at MSPCollective.org. The purpose of this directory is to provide a trusted resource to organizations seeking certification (OSCs) that need a certified service provider to assist them with meeting their NIST 800-171 requirements.

"When the MSP Collective learned that Cyber AB would not be hosting a directory, we immediately began discussing how our organization could fulfill this need in our community," said Scott Edwards, MSPs for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure Executive Director. "The mission of the MSP Collective is to inform the US Government and Critical Infrastructure industries on topics related to Managed Service Providers and Managed Security Service Providers. As a part of that mission, our organization is watchful of areas where we can step in and make a difference so creating the ESP Directory was an excellent opportunity to do just that."

Any company that has received its CMMC L2 Assessment Certification may request to be included in the ESP Directory by completing the form on our website. The directory is located here: https://www.mspcollective.org/esp-directory. Our organization will take the information submitted and validate it with the C3PAO that assessed the ESP and awarded the CMMC Level 2 Assessment Certification before adding a company to the directory, at no charge to the service provider. The list will continue to grow as more companies are certified. Members of the MSP Collective will be designated with an MSP torch logo beside their names.

More about MSPs for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure

The mission of the MSP Collective is to inform the US Government and Critical Infrastructure industries on topics related to Managed Service Providers and Managed Security Service Providers dedicated to the National Security mission of maintaining a secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure.

