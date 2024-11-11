MSquare Technology Awarded 2024 Gold Stevie® for Startup of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSquare Technology, a rising star in the technology sector, was awarded the Gold Stevie® for Startup of the Year at 2024 Stevie Awards for Women in Business, held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. This accolade recognizes MSquare's innovative contributions to the business products industry and underscores its rapid growth and success since its founding.

MSquare Technology Wins Gold Stevie® Award as 2024 Startup of the Year

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor outstanding women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and their companies across 100+ categories, making it one of the most respected awards programs globally. Over 1,500 entries from organizations spanning 36 countries competed for recognition this year. Amid this competitive field, MSquare Technology emerged as a leader, exemplifying excellence in innovation and impact.

Wendy Chen, CEO of MSquare Technology expressed pride in the recognition, saying, "We are deeply honored by this recognition, which reinforces our commitment to advancing technology and delivering top-quality IP and Chiplet solutions to our clients globally."

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Sharing the spotlight with global tech giants such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, IBM, and DHL, MSquare Technology's achievement affirms its innovative spirit, corporate strength, and vast future potential. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a pioneering approach, MSquare Technology is poised to lead the next wave of technological advancement.

About MSquare Technology:

MSquare Technology, incorporated in 2021, is a leading provider of integrated circuit IPs and Chiplets, dedicated to addressing the challenges of chip interconnectivity and vertical integration in the smart economy era. MSquare operates offices in Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, Sydney, and San Jose, boasting a team of a few hundred employees, with 80% dedicated to research and development.

About the Stevie® Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

SOURCE MSquare Technology