MSR Communications Celebrates 25th Anniversary: Client Wins and Industry Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSR Communications (MSR), a boutique PR and digital marketing communications firm specializing in B2B, technology, and consumer lifestyle, announced today it's celebrating 25 years delivering results-driven PR initiatives for clients. MSR also added three new clients to its portfolio.

In Q3, MSR welcomed clients Savant Growth and subsidiary DevSavant, and Almaden Valley Athletic Club (AVAC). For Savant Growth, MSR will boost thought leadership and social media presence, focusing on the firm's expertise in B2B, SaaS, AI, and its AppliedAI solution, which streamlines operations and growth for portfolio companies. DevSavant will benefit from MSR's content creation and thought leadership for the Latin American software development and talent provider. For AVAC, MSR aims to enhance the Club's profile in health and wellness by promoting its innovative programming and premium facilities.

"We're thrilled to partner with MSR Communications once again as we build momentum for our AppliedAI thesis and portfolio companies," said Javier Rojas, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Savant Growth. "MSR is a valued partner who has helped us develop impactful messaging, and we look forward to their next chapter and our joint success."

PR in 2020 - 2024 Infographic

To mark its 25th anniversary, MSR is also unveiling a new infographic, "PR in 2020 - 2024: Navigating Headwinds," analyzing how PR professionals have adapted to the pandemic, media layoffs, and rise of GenerativeAI. This follows MSR's award-winning infographic "PR in 1999 and 2019: A 20-Year Retrospective," created for its 20th anniversary.

"MSR's 25th anniversary serves as both a reflection of our journey and testament to our ability to adapt and thrive in an evolving industry," said Mary Shank Rockman, Principal of MSR Communications. "MSR's new infographic captures PR's transformation over the last four years, while our continued success with repeat and new clients showcases the strength of our relationships and commitment to impactful results. Thank you to our team, clients, and partners for their continued support!"

