MSR Communications Generates More "Buzz"; PR Firm Wins Awards & New Client In Adult Novelty Space

This momentum comes on the heels of three prior MarCom award wins for the agency's excellence in communications, PR and marketing. "It's an exciting time for women's health and lifestyle novelty products," said MSR Principal and CEO, Mary Shank Rockman. "Throughout our 19-year history, MSR has been at the forefront of representing innovative health and wellness solutions for a variety of consumer brands. We are honored to receive such prestigious awards that recognize our creativity in this space and look forward to even more opportunities to elevate brand awareness for CalExotics, its original products offering, and talented executive team with exciting new initiatives ahead."

When it comes to producing compelling viral content, MSR Communications isn't afraid to leverage topics that were once kept behind closed doors. The firm collaborated with BuzzFeed to create the video, "Women Try Orgasming in 3 Minutes or Less," which featured three women who tested Womanizer's product and captured their reactions. MSR was recognized for this extraordinary work with a Hermes Award for "Best Product Launch," a Communicator Award in the "Integrated Campaign" category, and an Honorable Mention for best "Viral Campaign" from Ragan's PR Daily, which recognizes campaigns that were 'so funny, memorable or relatable,' they had to be shared. The video was viewed over 10M times and product earned broadcast media placements on CNN, The Doctors, and The Conan O'Brien Show; as well as earned coverage in The Huffington Post, Bustle, People Magazine, The New York Post and more.

Building on the firm's award-winning work in sexual health and wellness, MSR added CalExotics to its roster of clients to help the company create its first-ever PR program designed to generate consumer brand awareness. MSR will conduct consumer lifestyle campaigns and thought leadership initiatives for the company's CEO, Susan Colvin, who since 1994, was the first female business owner in this traditionally heavily male-dominated industry.

"We are so impressed with MSR and everything they have accomplished, we have every confidence they will help us expand our brand visibility," added CEO, Susan Colvin. "CalExotics is more than a novelty company; we are committed to helping all people understand the importance of sexual health and wellness. We look forward to partnering with MSR to bring our innovative products and expertise direct to people around the world."

About MSR Communications

MSR Communications is an independent public relations and social marketing firm that offers award-winning creative intelligence and superior communications management services to technology, B2B and consumer lifestyle companies. The firm has practice areas in media, influencers and analyst relations; speaker placement programs; corporate positioning and messaging, social media and digital marketing communications; and crises and reputation management. Based in San Francisco, CA, MSR Communications has been named a Small PR Agency of the Year by Bulldog Reporter; Top Place to Work in PR by PR News; and is the recipient of dozens of awards by leading marketing and PR industry associations. For more information, visit www.msrcommunications.com, www.twitter.com/MSR_PR, www.facebook.com/msrcommunications or call (415) 989-9000.

