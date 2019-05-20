MSR Communications Wins Four Platinum Hermes Creative Awards 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSR Communications , an independent public relations and social marketing firm that offers award-winning communications management services to technology, B2B and consumer lifestyle companies, today announced it has been awarded four Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for campaigns created and executed in four different industries: adult entertainment, HR/training, enterprise technology, and health and wellness. The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for marketing professionals, media conglomerates, and Fortune 500 companies that are involved in the concept, writing and design of marketing communications programs and emerging technologies in print media, public relations/communications, and electronic/social/interactive media. ( www.hermesawards.com ).

The four Platinum Hermes Creative Awards recognize the latest achievements by MSR Communications, a repeat winner of dozens of campaign awards from leading PR and marketing industry associations.

"I am extremely proud of the exceptional results that MSR has achieved for our clients the past year," said Mary Shank Rockman, Principal and CEO of MSR Communications. "It's typically unheard of for a small agency to receive this number of top honors in such competitive categories as Strategic PR Programming and Media Relations Campaigns. The Platinum Hermes Creative Awards showcase MSR's creativity and ingenuity as well as our team's ability to consistently impact clients' businesses in valuable ways across a variety of industry sectors."

When it comes to audience reach, MSR Communications stands out in its ability to creatively cater messages to clients' diverse stakeholders and design high visibility campaigns that drive business value.

"I am impressed by the quantity and quality of coverage MSR has secured for CalExotics," said Nichole Grossman, Director of Marketing at CalExotics. "The team's ability to bring fresh, new ideas to the table and translate them into meaningful narratives has been an exciting ride! MSR is not afraid to take risks in an otherwise unconventional space. As a result of their efforts, we've seen consistent coverage in top-tier consumer outlets such as Allure, Bustle, Buzzfeed, Cosmo, InStyle, Kinkly, Refinery29, Women's Health, and dozens more. MSR's work has contributed to our tremendous growth in brand recognition."

Bryta Schulz, former Vice President of Marketing at Janrain, (recently acquired by Akamai), said "MSR's ability to deliver complex business-to-business technology messages in layman's terms to different vertical industries has repeatedly captured the attention of Janrain's diverse customer base. In addition to persistently developing clever ways to tell our story, and creating relationships with influential constituents, MSR's impactful results have been instrumental in helping elevate brand visibility for the company prior to its recent acquisition."

MSR's Platinum Hermes Creative Awards

Media Relations - Online Placement for CalExotics

"Creating & Becoming the 'Go To' Sexologist for Media:"

Strategic Programs - PR Campaign for The Myers-Briggs Company

"The Myers-Briggs: Transforming a World-famous Flagship Product into a Brand"

Strategic Programs - PR Campaign for Janrain

"Generating B2B Brand Awareness with Consumer Data Privacy Research"

Media Relations - Publicity Campaign for Evolve Biosystems/Evivo

"Babies Don't Poop Like They Used To"

About MSR Communications

MSR Communications is an independent public relations and social marketing firm that offers award-winning creative intelligence and superior communications management services to technology, B2B and consumer lifestyle companies. The firm has practice areas in media, influencers and analyst relations; speaker placement programs; corporate positioning and messaging, social media and digital marketing communications; and crises and reputation management. Based in San Francisco, CA, MSR Communications has been named a Small PR Agency of the Year by Bulldog Reporter; Top Place to Work in PR by PR News; and is the recipient of numerous awards by leading PR/marketing industry associations. For more information, visit www.msrcommunications.com, www.twitter.com/MSR_PR, www.facebook.com/msrcommunications or call (415) 989-9000.

Contact:

Mary Shank Rockman

Principal/CEO

MSR Communications

415-989-9000

pr@msrcommunications.com

SOURCE MSR Communications

Related Links

http://www.msrcommunications.com

