MSR Communities Ranks #1 as Washington State's Fastest-Growing, Privately Held Construction Company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

MSR Communities has made the 2024 Inc. 5000 as the #1 fastest growing, privately held construction company in Washington State. This young company also ranked #12 as the fastest growing, privately held company overall in Washington State. *

MSR Communities Ranks #1 as Washington State's Fastest-Growing, Privately Held Construction Company.

"MSR Communities being ranked the fastest-growing private construction company in Washington by Inc. 5000 is a huge honor. It validates our vision of innovation and value in homebuilding. This recognition shows our potential to positively impact our local and, eventually, national economy." – Srini Tummala, MSR Communities Principal Owner.

Inc's 2024 Inc. 5000 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs, and hiring challenges. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment- independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

From build-to-sell communities, to launching their first rental community this year, MSR Communities is just getting started.

Discover the journey of this rapidly growing company.

Path to Significance

MSR Communities was born from a friendship forged in university, nurtured over two decades, and ignited by a shared vision. In 2017, five friends united for a greater purpose and MSR Communities, LLC was founded; a homebuilding company that would redefine the industry. Fast forward to 2024, MSR's success has unfolded quickly.

Dedication to Excellence and Quality

As a fully vertically integrated homebuilder, MSR Communities oversees every step of the process from land acquisition to completed home construction. This comprehensive approach guarantees an exceptional customer experience marked by customization, high-end finishes, and outstanding craftsmanship in every project. Homeowners can affordably create their dream home. MSR's commitment to high-quality materials and design ensures beautiful, functional homes. Even move-in ready homes feature luxury finishes.

Philanthropy at the Center

MSR Communities donates 50% of profits to MSR Foundations, which funds education programs, daily lunch initiatives combatting food insecurity, and other services empowering individuals. This dedication also extends to supporting organizations in the Greater Seattle Area.

Looking Ahead

Plans to go national are underway as MSR Communities partners with investors in new cities, building strong relationships and creating mutually beneficial opportunities in new markets.

MSR Communities is redefining homebuilding with exceptional customer service, extensive industry knowledge, and a commitment to giving back.

*" Inc. 5000 2024 - Meet the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" – Inc Magazine. https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2024

