MSR Indices Unveils Institutional Platform for Index Implementation

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSR Indices, LLC ("MSR") announced today the launch of its institutional investment platform, which will provide investors access to the returns of MSR Investable Indexes through established third-party asset managers. The platform is meant to provide a liquid alternative to investing directly with a commodity trading advisors (CTA), hedge fund, or traditional long-only manager.

"We are thrilled to provide access to the returns of MSR Indices in an efficient manner," said Michael Rulle, founder and CEO of MSR. "For a long time, the only way investors could access bespoke strategies like risk parity and risk control was through opaque, illiquid and high-fee investment solutions. MSR is changing that paradigm."

Often, institutional investors prefer to control their own portfolios. The MSR Platform allows them to do so by providing access to a wide range of risk premias in one place, where they can seamlessly integrate different investment styles, asset classes and risk management tools.

"We're pleased to offer centralized portfolio management (CPM) for MSR Indices," said Matt Kaufman, Principal at Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC. "MSR has developed a unique solution for those wanting exposures to risk parity and other futures-based strategies. We're confident Milliman's expertise in these markets will serve MSR's clients well."

About MSR Indices

Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, MSR Indices (www.msrindices.com) was founded to bring transparency and liquidity to bespoke investment strategies, and to provide a seamless vehicle in which investors can create a custom portfolio with exposures to any combination of these strategies. MSR Indices provides a liquid alternative to investing directly with CTA, hedge fund, and traditional long-only managers.

About Milliman Financial Risk Management

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC (Milliman FRM) — an SEC-registered investment advisor — is a global leader in financial risk management to the retirement savings industry. Milliman FRM provides investment advisory, hedging, and consulting services on over $150 billion in global assets (as of June 30, 2019). Established in 1998, Milliman FRM includes more than 200 professionals operating from three trading platforms around the world (Chicago, London, and Sydney). Milliman FRM is a subsidiary of Milliman, Inc.

