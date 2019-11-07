MSR Turns Taboo Topic Into National Conversation for MarCom Award Win; Gains New Consumer Health Client

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSR Communications, a boutique public relations marketing agency in San Francisco, today announced two MarCom Award wins for online placements in the consumer health and wellness and B2B professional services spaces. MSR also announced it has been named Agency of Record for Dadi , a men's fertility company.

The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing, strategic communications and media relations. MSR earned Gold and Honorable Mention achievements for media placements in TODAY.com for client Evivo and in Quartz for client The Myers-Briggs Company , respectively. These awards highlight MSR's outstanding media relations skills and creative storytelling capabilities to journalists who cover consumer lifestyle and business.

"Today's changing media landscape challenges PR and marketing professionals to develop bold new ways to tell impactful stories," said Mary Shank Rockman, Principal, and CEO of MSR Communications. "The MarCom awards demonstrate MSR Communications' continued commitment to excellence and the ability to create relevant story narratives that capture the attention of national media outlets and targeted consumer audiences. MSR consistently develops creative initiatives that generate brand awareness and deliver impactful business value for clients."

MSR's 2019 MarCom Awards

Strategic Communications and Media Relations: Online Placement in TODAY.com for Evivo - GOLD

"Why Moms Poop During Childbirth"

Strategic Communications and Media Relations: Online Placement in Quartz for The Myers-Briggs Company - Honorable Mention

"Rebranding a Company to its Flagship Product"

For Evivo, a baby probiotic brand, MSR explored a rather taboo topic - pooping on the table during childbirth - that resulted in a TODAY.com placement. The team put a unique spin on a topic that many moms fear and are embarrassed to talk about, and highlighted the narrative that pooping during the delivery process has many health benefits for both mom and baby because it signals the natural transfer of beneficial gut bacteria. The media outreach effort also landed placements in Health.com and Newsweek .

MSR assisted The Myers-Briggs Company, the people development company that also publishes the MBTI personality test, with its rebranding initiative as the company transitioned from its old name, "CPP." The rebrand and the company's mission to bring self-awareness to individuals and organizations alike were highlighted in a placement in Quartz .

MSR Continues its Momentum with New Consumer Health Client

Adding to the agency's award-winning campaign results, Dadi , a men's fertility company that's reinventing the fertility industry, will join its roster of B2B and B2C lifestyle clients. MSR will help Dadi raise awareness about men's reproductive health and educate around common misconceptions about male fertility.

"We really thought about who we wanted to tell our story and who could do it best," said Ross Sloan, COO of Dadi. "MSR's passion and knowledge of the health and wellness space and family planning was a perfect match for our communications goals moving forward."

The addition of Dadi comes as MSR celebrates its 20-year anniversary, and adds momentum to the firm's continued success in the consumer lifestyle.

"We're thrilled to become the agency of record for disruptive consumer health and wellness companies such as Dadi," said Shank Rockman. "Dadi has re-imagined sperm storage in a way that makes the process both innovative and easily accessible for all. We look forward to collaborating with Dadi's world-class team to promote the company's groundbreaking products and services."

About MSR Communications

MSR Communications is a boutique public relations marketing agency that offers award-winning creative intelligence and superior communications management services to technology, B2B and consumer lifestyle companies. The firm has practice areas in media, influencers and analyst relations; speaker placement programs; corporate positioning and messaging, social media and digital marketing communications; and crises and reputation management. Based in San Francisco, CA, MSR Communications has been named a Small PR Agency of the Year by Bulldog Reporter; Top Place to Work in PR by PR News; and is the recipient of numerous awards by leading PR/marketing industry associations. For more information, visit www.msrcommunications.com or call (415) 989-9000.

Contact:

Mary Shank Rockman

Principal and CEO

MSR Communications

(415) 989-9000

pr@msrcommunications.com

SOURCE MSR Communications

Related Links

https://www.msrcommunications.com

